Arizona Cardinals activate Bobby Price from IR, elevate Dan Chisena from practice squad

Dec 30, 2023, 2:42 PM

Bobby Price appears ready to return to the field after rehabbing a quadriceps injury. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals announced a couple roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, including Bobby Price and Dan Chisena both joining the active roster.

Price was placed on the “designated to return from injured reserve” list earlier this month as he recovered from a quadriceps injury.

The 6-foot-4 corner hasn’t seen the field on defense yet this season, but has appeared in four games tallying four tackles and a fumble recovery over 91 special teams snaps.

Price and fellow corner Garrett Williams are both listed as questionable for the Eagles game and were limited participants each day of practice this week.

After Marco Wilson’s release earlier in the week, Price makes five corners on the active roster in addition to Antonio Hamilton Sr., Starling Thomas V, Kei’Trel Clark and Williams.

Chisena, a 6-foot-3 receiver, joins the active roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation. He saw 16 special teams snaps in the loss to the Chicago Bears and made two tackles.

Hollywood Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, so Chisena is the fifth receiver on the active roster behind Rondale Moore, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal.

The lack of a quarterback transaction indicates Kyler Murray, who is listed as questionable (illness), should be good to go.

Catch Cardinals-Eagles on Sunday at 11 a.m. on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com or on 98.7 FM.

