Suns fan on jumbotron solves Rubiks Cube in seconds

During a wild second quarter between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, one fan solved a Rubik’s Cube in a matter of seconds on the jumbotron at Footprint Center.

The fan solved the puzzle in roughly 10 seconds, getting a rowdy response from the fans at Footprint.

The 10 seconds this fan took isn’t far off from the 3.13-second record set in June compared with most of the population who couldn’t complete a Rubik’s Cube no matter how much time they had.

It adds another chapter to Footprint’s storied history which includes wild playoff moments from the Chris Paul era such as a kid taking his shirt off, a beef with Steve Kerr and much more.

The wild second quarter was when the Suns took the lead in Monday’s game against the Blazers and would go on to take control. The energy provided by the fans only helped the team forward.