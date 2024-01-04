Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Zane Meeks out ‘indefinitely’ among Arizona State basketball injury updates

Jan 3, 2024, 8:15 PM

Head coach Bobby Hurley of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley gave injury updates on Shawn Phillips Jr. as well as key bench shooters Zane Meeks and Brycen Long in a press conference on Wednesday.

Coming off a Bay Area sweep over Stanford and Cal, ASU is one of four teams in the Pac-12 off to a 2-0 start along with Oregon, Colorado and Utah. The Sun Devils play the latter two over the next few days.

Phillips, who entered the year as the Sun Devils’ starting center, averaged 17 minutes per game over the first three contests before missing the next eight with a foot injury. Phillips has played 11 minutes in each of the first two Pac-12 matchups and has dealt with a minutes restriction. ASU is 4-1 in games he has played.

On Meeks (foot) —  who hasn’t played since Nov. 24 — Hurley said “there hasn’t been any signs that we’re gonna see him back,” with the coach saying Meeks is out “indefinitely.” Meeks is shooting 46.2% from 3 in the five games he has appeared in.

As for the Sun Devils’ other transfer addition who has lit it up from beyond the arc in short spurts, Brycen Long, Hurley called it a medical issue that he won’t go into great detail.

“He won’t play this weekend (against Utah on Thursday or Colorado on Saturday),” Hurley said. “But there’s a chance that if things progress the right way that he might be able to play (on Jan. 11) at Washington.”

Long, a Gilbert native, has knocked down 77.8% of his 3s in six games but has not played since Dec. 20.

Catch the action between ASU (8-5, 2-0 in Pac-12) and Utah (11-2, 2-0 in Pac-12) on Thursday at 9 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app and 98.7 FM.

