Jan 4, 2024, 8:34 PM

Adam Sandler played pickup at McKale Center. (@AZATHLETICS/X photo)

BY HABOOB BLOG


When Arizona basketball was set to host Colorado in a matchup of the Pac-12’s best two teams, the broadcast was already set to feature the first coupling of Bill Walton and Dave Pasch this season.

But two comedians — Adam Sandler and Frank Caliendo — quickly stole the show, which was only helped by the Wildcats pulling ahead early while the Buffaloes missed potential top-3 pick Cody Williams and Tristan de Silva.

Sandler, known for his goofy casual outfits and underrated basketball game, was spotted playing pickup on Lute & Bobbi Olson Court at McKale Center before the game.

 

Sandler wasn’t the only comedian starring on the night, though.

Comedian and Valley staple Frank Caliendo joined the broadcast with his Bill Walton impression and later did other impressions including Stephen A. Smith and even Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Caliendo’s appearance comes ahead of his first stand-up performance of the year which will happen at Desert Diamond Casinos’ The Diamond Center in Sahuarita on Jan. 20.

 

