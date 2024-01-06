Suns’ Bradley Beal, Heat’s Bam Adebayo flex on each other

All the official could so was smile watching Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo flex in each other’s faces and laugh on Friday night.

Beal pulled Adebayo’s arm down on an alley-oop attempt in the third quarter at Footprint Center, and Adebayo bumped into Beal showing off the muscles. Beal responded by flexing his bicep right in Adebayo’s face.

They laughed as Adebayo went to the free-throw line.

Beal had the last laugh, as the Suns beat the Heat 113-97. Beal dropped 25 points, which tied a season high. Adebayo scored 28.

The two are very familiar with each other having played together on Team USA and having battled in the Eastern Conference for years before Beal joined the Suns last offseason.

The two along with Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker made Team USA’s roster for the Tokyo Olympics, although Beal could not play after getting placed in health and safety protocols.

Before the team departed for Japan, Beal and Adebayo connected for a thunderous alley-oop in a game in Las Vegas against Argentina.

Follow @AZSports