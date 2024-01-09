Arizona’s Caleb Love named Pac-12 Player of the Week

University of Arizona guard Caleb Love is the Wildcats’ latest member of the men’s basketball team to be named Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Love scored 16 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 97-50 win over Colorado before a 23-point, six-rebound and six-assist outing against Utah in a 92-73 victory on Saturday.

For the week, Love shot 16-for-27 (59.3%) from the field.

The senior joins Oumar Ballo and Kylan Boswell as other players on Arizona to earn the honor this season.

Love, a transfer from the University of North Carolina, is leading the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game and is also putting up career-best marks in rebounds per game (4.9) and field goal percentage (44.4%).

Arizona is ranked No. 8 in the country entering a week of Pac-12 play versus USC and UCLA at home. A very strong non-conference schedule began with an 8-0 start and victories over Duke, Michigan State and Wisconsin before losses to Purdue and Florida Atlantic wrapped up the slate.

The Wildcats are 3-1 in the Pac-12 after taking a defeat at the hands of Stanford. They trail 4-0 Arizona State and Oregon in the standings.

