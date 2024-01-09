The Arizona Wildcats finished head coach Jedd Fisch’s third season ranked 11th in the Associated Press college football rankings.

That put the Wildcats as the third-ranked Pac-12 team in the conference’s final year of existence — behind No. 2 Washington and tied-for-No. 6 Oregon — as well as the top-ranked team that will play in the Big 12 in 2024.

Michigan was voted a unanimous No. 1 in the final top 25 poll of the season after the Wolverines beat Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night to win their first national title in 26 years.

The Wolverines (15-0) received all 61 first-place votes as the only unbeaten team in the country. Washington (14-1) was second, the Huskies’ best final ranking since finishing No. 2 in 1991. That year, Washington was No. 1 in the final coaches’ poll to claim its only national title.

Texas (12-2) was third, its best ranking since finishing second in 2009. Georgia (13-1) was fourth and Alabama (12-2), which ended the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference title games to make the playoff, was fifth.

Florida State (13-1) and Oregon (12-2) finished tied for sixth. The Seminoles’ only loss came in a lopsided Orange Bowl against Georgia after they became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be left out of the playoff and many of their top players opted out of the bowl.

Missouri was eighth and Mississippi was ninth to give the SEC four teams in the top 10. For the Tigers, it was their best finish since landing at No. 5 in 2013.

Ohio State was 10th, the Buckeyes’ worst final ranking since they were 12th in 2013.

Clemson moved back into the poll at No. 20 to extend its streak of being ranked to end the season to 13 years, the second-longest in the nation behind Alabama’s 16.

AP college football top 25 rankings to finish 2023

1 Michigan (61) 15-0 1525 2 Washington 14-1 1459 3 Texas 12-2 1356 4 Georgia 13-1 1328 5 Alabama 12-2 1321 6 Florida State 13-1 1175 Oregon 12-2 1175 8 Missouri 11-2 1092 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1030 10 Ohio State 11-2 1006 11 Arizona 10-3 861 12 LSU 10-3 853 13 Penn State 10-3 796 14 Notre Dame 10-3 745 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 16 Oklahoma State 10-4 528 17 Tennessee 9-4 442 18 Kansas State 9-4 402 19 Louisville 10-4 398 20 Clemson 9-4 327 21 NC State 9-4 244 22 SMU 11-3 183 23 Kansas 9-4 153 24 Iowa 10-4 150 25 Liberty 13-1 139

