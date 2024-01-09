Close
Wildcats finish outside top 10 in final AP football rankings for 2023

Jan 9, 2024, 7:48 AM

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan...

Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs for yardage during the Valero Alamo Bowl game featuring the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners on December 28, 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Arizona Wildcats finished head coach Jedd Fisch’s third season ranked 11th in the Associated Press college football rankings.

That put the Wildcats as the third-ranked Pac-12 team in the conference’s final year of existence — behind No. 2 Washington and tied-for-No. 6 Oregon — as well as the top-ranked team that will play in the Big 12 in 2024.

Michigan was voted a unanimous No. 1 in the final top 25 poll of the season after the Wolverines beat Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night to win their first national title in 26 years.

The Wolverines (15-0) received all 61 first-place votes as the only unbeaten team in the country. Washington (14-1) was second, the Huskies’ best final ranking since finishing No. 2 in 1991. That year, Washington was No. 1 in the final coaches’ poll to claim its only national title.

Texas (12-2) was third, its best ranking since finishing second in 2009. Georgia (13-1) was fourth and Alabama (12-2), which ended the Bulldogs’ 29-game winning streak in the Southeastern Conference title games to make the playoff, was fifth.

Florida State (13-1) and Oregon (12-2) finished tied for sixth. The Seminoles’ only loss came in a lopsided Orange Bowl against Georgia after they became the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be left out of the playoff and many of their top players opted out of the bowl.

Missouri was eighth and Mississippi was ninth to give the SEC four teams in the top 10. For the Tigers, it was their best finish since landing at No. 5 in 2013.

Ohio State was 10th, the Buckeyes’ worst final ranking since they were 12th in 2013.

Clemson moved back into the poll at No. 20 to extend its streak of being ranked to end the season to 13 years, the second-longest in the nation behind Alabama’s 16.

AP college football top 25 rankings to finish 2023

1
Michigan(61)
 15-0 1525
2
Washington
 14-1 1459
3
Texas
 12-2 1356
4
Georgia
 13-1 1328
5
Alabama
 12-2 1321
6
Florida State
 13-1 1175
Oregon
 12-2 1175
8
Missouri
 11-2 1092
9
Ole Miss
 11-2 1030
10
Ohio State
 11-2 1006
11
Arizona
 10-3 861
12
LSU
 10-3 853
13
Penn State
 10-3 796
14
Notre Dame
 10-3 745
15
Oklahoma
 10-3 691
16
Oklahoma State
 10-4 528
17
Tennessee
 9-4 442
18
Kansas State
 9-4 402
19
Louisville
 10-4 398
20
Clemson
 9-4 327
21
NC State
 9-4 244
22
SMU
 11-3 183
23
Kansas
 9-4 153
24
Iowa
 10-4 150
25
Liberty
 13-1 139

