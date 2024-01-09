Close
Arizona Cardinals sign WR Daniel Arias, 3 others to future deals

Jan 9, 2024, 2:46 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals signed wide receiver Daniel Arias, cornerback Darren Hall, safety Verone McKinley III and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants to future contracts on Tuesday, the team announced.

Arias, McKinley and Pleasants all spent time on Arizona’s practice squad in 2023.

Arias actually made the Cardinals’ initial 53-man roster after inking a deal as an undrafted rookie in May but was waived a day later before signing on with Arizona’s practice squad.

McKinley joined the practice squad on Jan. 3, while Pleasants was a midyear addition to the practice squad on Nov. 8.

Hall meanwhile spent this past season with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad after appearing in 31 games with the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-22. With the Falcons, the 2021 fourth-round pick recorded 69 tackles, three of which were for loss, one sack, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and recovery.

The news of the signings come after the Cardinals signed eight players to future deals on Monday, including tight end Bernhard Seikovits and wide receiver Andre Baccellia.

A full look at the Cardinals on future contracts:

– WR Daniel Arias
– CB Darren Hall
– S Verone McKinley III
– OL Austen Pleasants
– WR Andre Baccellia
– OL Jackson Barton
– WR Kaden Davis
– OL Marquis Hayes
– RB Tony Jones
– TE Bernhard Seikovits
– WR Jeff Smith
– CB Quavian White

