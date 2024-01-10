Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

Dillingham: Arizona State football in better position with NIL than 3 months ago

Jan 10, 2024, 9:44 AM | Updated: 9:48 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday morning that his program might have kept players who transferred if there was a better NIL structure in place.

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday the football program is in a similar spot, noting ASU is behind compared to other programs.

But there has been improvement in the last few months.

“You got to be able to get your players enough money that they want to stay a part of your program,” Dillingham said. “And to me, that’s the key, if you can get your own players the amount of money that they don’t want to leave, then naturally, you’ll be able to replace those players’ spots when they open up with a number to fit a culture.”

RELATED STORIES

Dillingham said the program is not where it wants to be in terms of fundraising, but there has been a drastic difference between now and three months ago.

On Dec. 5, Sun Angel Collective announced commitments of $1 million between then and the 2024 spring game as part of the “Million Dollar Match” campaign. Notably along the timeline, the NIL efforts have improved since vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson departed in November.

“The Valley and the community that support your athletic program dictate how good that athletic department is. It’s never been like that, ever,” Dillingham said. “We have the greatest advantage because we have the alumni and we have the Valley, who wants to see winners.”

Backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet provided a lift with his “TeamTB16 Challenge,” which called for 16 businesses to contribute $10,000 that he would match.

“Trenton’s a Sun Devil through and through. That’s been an awesome stance that he’s about it,” Dillingham said. “He’s all about the team. And that’s why not only is he a good football player for us, but he’s gonna be a great coach, a great ambassador of ASU football for a long time.”

The head coach implored those interested to look up the Sun Angel Collective for ways to help with memberships that range from $10 to $1,000 per month.

The Sun Devils are navigating this new environment with an interim athletic director, Jim Rund, after Anderson stepped down in November.

Dillingham said he did not know of a timetable to hire someone to fill the role.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham clear with QBs about competition, talks transfers

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham was very honest with QBs Jaden Rashada and Trenton Bourguet about his plans to add competition.

15 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Kenny Dillingham talks transfer portal, fundraising and more on Burns & Gambo

Kenny Dillingham talks transfer portal, fundraising and more on Burns & Gambo. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the […]

17 hours ago

Jim Harbaugh...

Associated Press

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh delivers championship title over Washington amid cheating scandal

Harbaugh and Michigan, undeterred by suspensions, beat No. 2 Washington 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff title game.

2 days ago

An Arizona State press row seating reservation reads 'Ban Dickley.' (Dan Bickley/Arizona Sports)...

Dan Bickley

My favorite Pac-12 memories as Washington says goodbye with title game vs. Michigan

As the Pac-12 says goodbye to football with Washington vs. Michigan on Monday, Dan Bickley lays out his personal favorite Pac-12 memories.

2 days ago

Former Wildcat Jacob Kongaika is transferring from Tucson to Tempe and will be a Sun Devil. (@Konga...

Damon Allred

Former Arizona DL Jacob Kongaika transfers to Arizona State

Arizona State football added some spice to the intrastate rivalry with Arizona in adding defensive lineman Jacob Kongaika.

3 days ago

Wide receiver Josiah Freeman #19 of the Fresno State Bulldogs catches a pass against safety Myles "...

David Veenstra

Arizona State football adds former New Mexico State safety Myles ‘Ghost’ Rowser

Arizona State added former New Mexico State safety Myles Rowser from the transfer portal. He was a four-star recruit out of high school.

3 days ago

Dillingham: Arizona State football in better position with NIL than 3 months ago