Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday morning that his program might have kept players who transferred if there was a better NIL structure in place.

ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday the football program is in a similar spot, noting ASU is behind compared to other programs.

But there has been improvement in the last few months.

“You got to be able to get your players enough money that they want to stay a part of your program,” Dillingham said. “And to me, that’s the key, if you can get your own players the amount of money that they don’t want to leave, then naturally, you’ll be able to replace those players’ spots when they open up with a number to fit a culture.”

Dillingham said the program is not where it wants to be in terms of fundraising, but there has been a drastic difference between now and three months ago.

On Dec. 5, Sun Angel Collective announced commitments of $1 million between then and the 2024 spring game as part of the “Million Dollar Match” campaign. Notably along the timeline, the NIL efforts have improved since vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson departed in November.

“The Valley and the community that support your athletic program dictate how good that athletic department is. It’s never been like that, ever,” Dillingham said. “We have the greatest advantage because we have the alumni and we have the Valley, who wants to see winners.”

Backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet provided a lift with his “TeamTB16 Challenge,” which called for 16 businesses to contribute $10,000 that he would match.

“Trenton’s a Sun Devil through and through. That’s been an awesome stance that he’s about it,” Dillingham said. “He’s all about the team. And that’s why not only is he a good football player for us, but he’s gonna be a great coach, a great ambassador of ASU football for a long time.”

Proud to announce The TeamTB16 Challenge. Looking for 1,600 people to sign up through The Sun Angel Collective & click on the new TeamTB16 option. Also calling for 16 businesses to step up & contribute $10,000. I will be matching that with my own $10,000 contribution. pic.twitter.com/DOwg0kWlGh — TB16 (@Trenton__B16) December 2, 2023

The head coach implored those interested to look up the Sun Angel Collective for ways to help with memberships that range from $10 to $1,000 per month.

The Sun Devils are navigating this new environment with an interim athletic director, Jim Rund, after Anderson stepped down in November.

Dillingham said he did not know of a timetable to hire someone to fill the role.

Follow @AZSports