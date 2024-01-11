Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham discusses AD search

Jan 10, 2024, 9:17 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest episode of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, the guys talked to Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham in-studio.

Dillingham discussed players the ASU football program has landed so far via the transfer portal, how Michigan State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt will have the opportunity to compete with Jaden Rashada and Trenton Bourguet for the starting spot in 2024 and Arizona State’s search for its new athletic director.

Dillingham also talked about how the Sun Devils are doing regarding name, image and likeness (NIL) and how to get more players playing in bowl games.

The guys moved on to a discussion about the ASU men’s basketball program. The Sun Devils are 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2007-08 when James Harden donned an ASU uniform. Jose Perez, Frankie Collins and Adam Miller have led the hot start in Pac-12 play. Also contributing to the undefeated start in conference play is the return of center Shawn Phillips Jr. and the play of Bryant Selebangue in the Sun Devils’ win over Colorado last Saturday.

ASU men’s hoops plays just one game this week on the road at Washington (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12). The game can be heard on ESPN 620 AM, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Dillingham: Arizona State football in better position with NIL than 3 months ago

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham said his program's NIL standing has improved but still has a ways to go.

12 hours ago

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

