Arizona State men’s basketball dropped its first Pac-12 game of the season after a 4-0 start, losing 82-67 Thursday at Washington.

A 20-3 Washington (10-6, 2-3) run in the second half doomed ASU (10-6, 4-1), which led 50-49 with 12:04 remaining in the game.

The Huskies hit 8-of-15 shots from beyond the arc in the second half with a 23-14 advantage on the glass. Washington’s two leading scorers Keion Brooks Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler combined for 31 points in the second half, nearly matching ASU’s 33.

Brooks had a key offensive rebound that led to a second-chance 3 from Moses Wood that gave UW a 57-50 lead, and Wheeler hit a 3-pointer on the following possession to go up 10.

The Huskies scored 28 points in the final 10 minutes.

The biggest lead for either side was seven before Washington’s game-deciding run, with ASU ahead by one at the break after a strong end to the first half.

Arizona State was led by Jamiya Neal’s 14 points on 10 shots. Frankie Collins scored 13 points with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Adam Miller and Jose Perez added 11 points each. Wheeler led all scorers with 24 in the game, while Brooks scored 22.

ASU hit four 3-pointers on Thursday, its fewest in a Pac-12 game this season.

The Sun Devils get the weekend to regroup before hosting UCLA on Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena.

