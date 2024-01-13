Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Former Phoenix Suns guard Raja Bell’s son receives offer from Arizona to play football

Jan 13, 2024, 9:38 AM

Dia Bell, a four-star, dual threat quarterback, announced he received an offer from Arizona to play...

Dia Bell, a four-star, dual threat quarterback, announced he received an offer from Arizona to play football on Friday. (@DiaBell3QB1/X)

(@DiaBell3QB1/X)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Phoenix Suns guard Raja Bell’s son received an offer from the University of Arizona to play football.

Dia Bell, who was born hours before the Suns eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the 2007 NBA Playoffs, is a Class of 2026 quarterback from American Heritage in Plantation, Florida (just west of Fort Lauderdale).

Bell announced his offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday evening. Earlier on Friday, Bell shared he was visiting the University of Arizona.

Rivals lists him as a four-star, dual threat quarterback, while On3 ranks him at No. 48 overall and the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2026.

Bell has 18 offers including those from Auburn, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State and Florida International University, the latter of which where his father played basketball and his mother played soccer.

In 12 games last season, Bell completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,929 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Bell’s father played over 14 NBA seasons for six teams, including for the Suns from 2005-08, where he was twice named to the NBA All-Defensive Team.

After retiring from the NBA in 2014, he worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the team’s Director of Player Administration, where he won an NBA championship in 2016 while serving in that role. He has since become a podcast host for The Ringer.

Former Phoenix Suns guard Raja Bell’s son receives offer from Arizona to play football