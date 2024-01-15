Arizona falls 4 spots in latest men’s college basketball AP rankings
Jan 15, 2024, 2:38 PM
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
After their fourth loss in their last eight games, the Arizona Wildcats fell four spots to No. 12 in the latest men’s college basketball rankings from the Associated Press.
The Wildcats (12-4, 3-2) were eighth heading into the weekend before shooting a season-low 34.7% from the field in a 73-70 loss at Washington State on Saturday.
Tommy Lloyd’s team sits fourth in Pac-12 play with the Wildcats hosting USC on Wednesday and UCLA on Saturday at McKale Center.
‘LOPES ON THE RISE
Elsewhere in Arizona, Grand Canyon is five spots out of the AP’s top 25 with 49 votes in the polling.
The Antelopes beat Abilene Christian and Tarleton State to improve to 16-1 on the season and 6-0 in WAC league play.
RISING AND FALLING
UConn rose three places to the top spot in the poll. Thirty-nine of the possible 63 first-place votes went to the Huskies who were the only top-five team that did not lose to an unranked opponent.
This is the first time since 2009 the Huskies are ranked No. 1.
Purdue fell to No. 2 after a loss at Nebraska last Tuesday. The Boilermakers had been No. 1 in the poll for the past four weeks and received 20 first-place votes this week. No. 3 Kansas was the only team to hold its place from last week’s poll after 15 ranked teams lost.
Gonzaga’s streak of 143 consecutive AP Top 25 appearances ended Monday after the Bulldogs lost at Santa Clara last Thursday. This is the first time since the 2015-16 season the Bulldogs are unranked.
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Big 12 again had the most ranked teams with eight. It’s the first time the Big 12 has had eight ranked teams.
Men’s college basketball rankings – Jan. 15 AP Poll
|
RANKING
|
TEAM
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|UConn (39)
|15-2
|1,542
|4
|2
|Purdue (20)
|15-2
|1,506
|1
|3
|Kansas (3)
|14-2
|1,426
|3
|4
|North Carolina (1)
|13-3
|1,407
|7
|5
|Houston
|14-2
|1,236
|2
|6
|Tennessee
|12-4
|1,147
|5
|7
|Duke
|13-3
|1,130
|11
|8
|Kentucky
|12-3
|1,123
|6
|9
|Baylor
|14-2
|1,055
|14
|10
|Memphis
|15-2
|987
|13
|11
|Wisconsin
|13-3
|948
|15
|12
|Arizona
|12-4
|918
|8
|13
|Auburn
|14-2
|905
|16
|14
|Illinois
|12-4
|660
|10
|15
|Oklahoma
|13-3
|633
|9
|16
|Utah State
|16-1
|538
|20
|17
|Marquette
|11-5
|516
|11
|18
|Creighton
|13-4
|433
|22
|19
|TCU
|13-3
|293
|NR
|20
|BYU
|13-3
|270
|18
|21
|Dayton
|13-2
|261
|NR
|22
|Ole Miss
|15-1
|236
|NR
|23
|FAU
|13-4
|221
|24
|24
|Iowa State
|13-3
|195
|NR
|25
|Texas Tech
|14-2
|191
|NR