Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 12 Arizona basketball beats Bronny James, USC for bounce-back win

Jan 17, 2024, 10:23 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

Arizona's Pelle Larsson (3) reacts after getting fouled by Southern California during the first hal...

Arizona's Pelle Larsson (3) reacts after getting fouled by Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 20 points, Pelle Larsson added 13 and No. 12 Arizona beat Southern California 82-67 on Wednesday night for another bounce-back victory under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Coming off a three-point loss at Washington State, the Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) overcame a nearly seven-minute stretch without a field goal to lead by 10 at halftime and stretched it to 19 midway through the second half.

Arizona had a second straight subpar shooting night, hitting 40% from the field, but scored 22 second-chance points off 21 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats are 15-0 coming off a loss under Lloyd and have won 13 of their last 14 games against USC at McKale Center.

The Trojans (8-10, 2-5) arrived in the desert on a two-game losing streak and missing their top two scorers. Boogie Ellis was out for the second straight game with a hand injury and freshman guard Isaiah Collier had hand surgery last week.

Bronny James tried to carry the Trojans, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first half despite being booed by Arizona’s students every time he touched the ball.

Playing his 10th game since returning from cardiac arrest, James shot 5 of 11 and had six assists after scoring two points on a combined 0-for-14 shooting the previews three games.

RELATED STORIES

DJ Rodman led USC with 16 points.

The Wildcats got off to a torrid start to build an early 10-point lead before USC tripped them up by going to zone.

Unable to get good looks, Arizona went nearly seven minutes without a field goal as the Trojans trimmed the lead to four.

The Wildcats found a little bit of a rhythm late in the first half, using a 7-0 run to go up 45-35.

USC managed to keep Arizona within reach early in the first half before the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to go up 64-46. The Trojans got no closer than 10 points from there.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: The Trojans have struggled at McKale Center and playing without their top two scorers made end their desert misery a nearly insurmountable task.

Arizona: The Wildcats were disjointed at both ends for much of the night, yet found a way to win yet another game coming off a loss under Lloyd.

Arizona Basketball

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...

David Veenstra

Arizona falls 4 spots in latest men’s college basketball AP rankings

After losing at Washington State, Arizona fell four spots to No. 12 in the men’s college basketball rankings from the Associated Press.

2 days ago

Oumar Ballo...

Arizona Sports

No. 8 Arizona basketball struggles to make shots in loss to Washington State

No. 8 Arizona men's basketball had its worst shooting performance of the season in a loss to Washington State Saturday in Pullman.

4 days ago

Arizona Wildcats AD Dave Heeke...

Arizona Sports

University of Arizona: No immediate plans to eliminate sports amid financial crisis

The Arizona Wildcts have no immediate plans to eliminate sports programs in the wake of the school's $240 million budget shortfall.

6 days ago

Lute Olson...

Associated Press

Arizona basketball in top 5 on AP anniversary poll for 1990s

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Top 25, The Associated Press has been determining the best programs of each decade.

7 days ago

Caleb Love #2...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball’s Caleb Love on Wooden Award midseason watchlist

No. 8 Arizona basketball's Caleb Love was one of 25 players on the John R. Wooden Award midseason watch list announced on Wednesday. 

7 days ago

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Utah Utes...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Caleb Love named Pac-12 Player of the Week

University of Arizona guard Caleb Love is the Wildcat's latest member of the men's basketball team to be named Pac-12 Player of the Week.

9 days ago

No. 12 Arizona basketball beats Bronny James, USC for bounce-back win