Former Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch’s sudden exit from the program provided Arizona State’s 942 Crew with yet another idea for its Curtain of Distraction on Wednesday night.

During a tight matchup against the UCLA Bruins, the curtain unveiled a distraught Wildcat alongside an exuberant fis(c)h and Husky.

Looks like somebody lost their Fisch…😿🐠 pic.twitter.com/FfV7MraZIQ — 942 Crew (@942Crew) January 18, 2024

ASU’s latest shot at Arizona comes following Fisch’s departure to Washington.

It was an abrupt switch-up by the former Wildcats head coach, who was coming off his best season in Tucson and an Alamo Bowl win.

Fisch isn’t the only former Wildcat heading to the Pacific Northwest, either, with numerous Arizona assistants tagging along.

Arizona has since replaced Fisch, moving swiftly with the hiring of former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan. That didn’t stop the 942 Crew from poking fun at its in-state rival, though.

But while the students got a W for creativity, the Sun Devils took the L on the court Wednesday night in a 68-66 loss to the Bruins.

UCLA (8-10) came back from as many as 15 points in the second half on its way to the victory.

The Sun Devils (10-7) have now lost two straight following a four-game win streak. Next up is a USC team (8-10) that just got manhandled by the Wildcats, 82-67, on Wednesday.

Tipoff for ASU-USC is slated for Saturday at 12 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 or ArizonaSports.com.

