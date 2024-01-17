It’s coping time in Tucson following the abrupt departure of former Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington.

After finishing the season ranked No. 11 by The Associated Press and selling Wildcat fans on a bright future, Fisch decided to trade in the desert for the Pacific Northwest in the span of a weekend.

The sudden change of heart irked quite a few people down in the Old Pueblo. Many have taken to social media as a way to deal with the loss. Others have likely gone on rants at the water cooler at work or among family and friends.

But there’s one Tucson establishment, Gentle Ben’s, that is giving fans some serious — and literal — relief thanks to its coping mechanism.

Gentle Ben’s put photos of Jedd Fisch in their urinals. pic.twitter.com/I74a1mdz5n — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 17, 2024

Using Fisch’s updated profile picture donning Washington gear on X, patrons of Gentle Ben’s can now “take aim” at the former Arizona head coach in a unique way.

The more you can do, right?

Luckily for Wildcats fans, there’s at least some clarity as to who will lead Arizona into the immediate future following the hiring of former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan on Tuesday.

Now, the attention turns to who will stick around for the Brennan era.

Two names to watch are quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Fifita, who took over for former starter Jayden de Laura midway through the year, threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to six interceptions across 12 appearances.

McMillan reeled in 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 catches.

