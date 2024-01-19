It’s onto the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL teams not in the playoff picture.

From the start of February until teams reconvene for offseason workouts, there’s a lot of meaningful dates to keep track of if you’re general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

A look at those important NFL offseason dates to circle on the calendar and how they relate to the Cardinals.

Important NFL offseason dates

Feb. 1

The East-West Shrine Bowl kicks off in Frisco, Texas. It will provide general manager Monti Ossenfort with another look at potential prospects ahead of this year’s NFL Draft.

Feb. 3

The Senior Bowl takes place in Mobile, Ala. Again, another chance for Ossenfort and Co. to evaluate talent.

Feb. 4

Safety Budda Baker embarks on the 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Feb. 11

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Feb. 19

The HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans. More added looks for the Cardinals front office.

Feb. 20

The first day teams can designate franchise or transition tags for players. It doesn’t appear the Cardinals will use either tag this time around.

Feb. 27-March 4

The NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis. With two first-round picks and plethora of selections after, this is an important event for the Cardinals as well as the rest of the NFL from an evaluation standpoint.

March 5

The deadline to designate franchise or transition players.

March 11-13

Teams can contact and enter contract negotiations with agents of players set to become unrestricted free agents when they contracts expire. Some of the unrestricted free agents that should be near the top of the list for re-signing include tight end Geoff Swaim, linebacker Josh Woods and punter Blake Gillikin.

March 13

The new league year along with free agency and the trading period kicks off at 1 p.m. MST. Teams must also be under the 2024 salary cap by the start of the league year.

The Cardinals will certainly use free agency to help bolster the roster and could be in the market to potentially add picks or talent through the trade market.

March 24-27

The annual league meeting takes place in Orlando. Last year, the league meeting was held in Phoenix. It will return to the desert in 2025.

April 15

Teams like the Cardinals with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.

April 17

The deadline for the Cardinals and other NFL teams to hold visits, tests, physical examinations or interviews with draft-eligible players at club facilities.

April 19

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. Arizona has just one restricted free agent in offensive lineman Keith Ismael.

April 24

The deadline for Arizona and other NFL clubs to conduct visits, tests, physical examinations or interviews with draft-eligible players at any location.

It also marks the deadline for teams to exercise the right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets with other franchises.

April 25-27

The 2024 NFL Draft — where the Cardinals hold a pair of first-round picks and more — takes place in Detroit.

May 2

The deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for players taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. For the Cardinals, that means making a decision on outside linebacker Zaven Collins.

Collins, who made the switch from MIKE backer to pass rusher in Year 1 under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, recorded 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, an interception, three passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

May 3-6 or 10-13

Teams can hold their three-day rookie minicamp on either of the first two weekends post-NFL Draft.

May 13

Rookie development programs begin across the league.

May 20-22

Spring league meetings and Coach and Front Office Accelerator take place in Nashville.

