Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell will serve as the East’s offensive coordinator for the Shrine Bowl taking place on Feb. 1.

Terrell rounds out the East’s Shrine Bowl coaching staff that includes Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower (head coach) and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi (defensive coordinator) and New York Jets special teams assistant Michael Ghobrial (special teams coordinator).

Terrell just wrapped up his first season with the Cardinals after signing on with first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon’s coaching staff.

The Cardinals’ WRs room could look a lot different in 2024 for Terrell and Co. In addition to Hollywood Brown hitting free agency for the first time as a pro, Arizona has a decision to make on exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch.

There’s also the Cardinals’ looming first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft that could yield Arizona a top receiving prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze in addition to free agency.

And while the trio mentioned aren’t on either roster for the college All-Star Game, Terrell still has the chance to get a closer look at some of the other pass-catching prospects on top of showing off his coaching chops at a more national level.

Both the East and West rosters will be formally announced Friday.

Before his time with the Cardinals, the Mesa native and Hamilton High School alum spent 2020-22 with the Washington Commanders. He started out as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 before getting promoted to wide receivers coach in 2022.

He got his coaching start in 2014 as a graduate assistant with Virginia Tech before serving in the same role at Michigan from 2015-17.

From there, he got his first taste of coaching at the NFL level as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2018-19.

