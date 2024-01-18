Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Arizona Cardinals’ Drew Terrell named East’s OC for 2024 Shrine Bowl

Jan 18, 2024, 2:19 PM

Drew Terrell looks on...

Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell will serve as the East’s offensive coordinator for the Shrine Bowl taking place on Feb. 1.

Terrell rounds out the East’s Shrine Bowl coaching staff that includes Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower (head coach) and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi (defensive coordinator) and New York Jets special teams assistant Michael Ghobrial (special teams coordinator).

Terrell just wrapped up his first season with the Cardinals after signing on with first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon’s coaching staff.

The Cardinals’ WRs room could look a lot different in 2024 for Terrell and Co. In addition to Hollywood Brown hitting free agency for the first time as a pro, Arizona has a decision to make on exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch.

RELATED STORIES

There’s also the Cardinals’ looming first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft that could yield Arizona a top receiving prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze in addition to free agency.

And while the trio mentioned aren’t on either roster for the college All-Star Game, Terrell still has the chance to get a closer look at some of the other pass-catching prospects on top of showing off his coaching chops at a more national level.

Both the East and West rosters will be formally announced Friday.

Before his time with the Cardinals, the Mesa native and Hamilton High School alum spent 2020-22 with the Washington Commanders. He started out as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 before getting promoted to wide receivers coach in 2022.

He got his coaching start in 2014 as a graduate assistant with Virginia Tech before serving in the same role at Michigan from 2015-17.

From there, he got his first taste of coaching at the NFL level as an offensive quality control coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2018-19.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Kliff Kingsbury looks on...

Tyler Drake

Report: Ex-Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expected to interview for Bears OC job

Former Cardinals head coach and USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Bears' open offensive coordinator job.

2 hours ago

Greg Dortch celebrates a first down...

Tyler Drake

Free agent re-signings the Cardinals should make in 2024

There are a handful of re-signings the Arizona Cardinals could make this offseason to help bolster the roster in 2024.

7 hours ago

Malik Nabers celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals nab Malik Nabers in Dane Brugler’s latest NFL mock draft

With Marvin Harrison Jr. off the board at No. 3 overall, the Cardinals still land a WR in Malik Nabers in Dane Brugler's latest mock draft.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Michael Wilson celebrates a first down...

Tyler Drake

Michael Wilson happy for adversity faced in Year 1, ready to play ‘positive role’ in Kyler Murray’s story

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is glad for the peaks and valleys he faced throughout his rookie season.

6 days ago

Rome Odunze celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Washington’s Rome Odunze declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze is the latest top receiving prospect to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

6 days ago

Arizona Cardinals’ Drew Terrell named East’s OC for 2024 Shrine Bowl