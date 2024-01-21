SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 25 points as Seattle beat Grand Canyon 86-79 on Saturday night.

Gabe McGlothan finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Antelopes (17-2, 7-1).

Tyon Grant-Foster added 25 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon. In addition, Rayshon Harrison had 11 points.

The loss broke the Antelopes’ 14-game winning streak.

Tyson shot 6 for 11 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (11-8, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference).

John Christofilis added 15 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Kobe Williamson had 15 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.