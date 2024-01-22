Arizona back in top 10 of college basketball AP rankings after wins vs. USC, UCLA
Jan 22, 2024, 11:19 AM
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Arizona Wildcats are back in the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles Schools last week.
Head coach Tommy Lloyd’s squad came in at No. 9 on Monday after taking a No. 12 ranking into last week. Duke (previously No. 7), Baylor (previously No. 9) and Memphis (previously No. 10) fell in the men’s college basketball rankings this week.
The Wildcats defeated USC, 82-67, last Wednesday and then needed to recover from a 19-point hole to beat UCLA, 77-71, on Saturday.
Arizona next travels to face the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday and then the Oregon Ducks this Saturday.
Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue got 17 first-place votes.
A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five.
No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
AP college basketball top 25 rankings – Jan. 22
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UConn (44)
|17-2
|1508
|1
|2. Purdue (17)
|17-2
|1472
|2
|3. North Carolina
|15-3
|1391
|4
|4. Houston
|16-2
|1309
|5
|5. Tennessee
|14-4
|1237
|6
|6. Kentucky
|14-3
|1205
|8
|7. Kansas
|15-3
|1157
|3
|8. Auburn
|16-2
|1094
|13
|9. Arizona
|14-4
|1060
|12
|10. Illinois
|14-4
|862
|14
|11. Oklahoma
|15-3
|849
|15
|12. Duke
|13-4
|832
|7
|13. Wisconsin
|14-4
|801
|11
|14. Marquette
|13-5
|747
|17
|15. Baylor
|14-4
|645
|9
|16. Dayton
|15-2
|546
|21
|17. Creighton
|14-5
|505
|18
|18. Utah St.
|17-2
|381
|16
|19. Memphis
|15-4
|329
|10
|20. Texas Tech
|15-3
|304
|25
|21. BYU
|14-4
|294
|20
|22. FAU
|15-4
|290
|23
|23. Iowa St.
|14-4
|253
|24
|24. Colorado St.
|15-3
|214
|–
|25. New Mexico
|16-3
|177
|–
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary’s 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.