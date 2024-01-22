Close
Arizona back in top 10 of college basketball AP rankings after wins vs. USC, UCLA

Jan 22, 2024



Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans controls the ball against Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats and Pelle Larsson #3 during the second half at McKale Center on January 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.



The Arizona Wildcats are back in the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles Schools last week.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd’s squad came in at No. 9 on Monday after taking a No. 12 ranking into last week. Duke (previously No. 7), Baylor (previously No. 9) and Memphis (previously No. 10) fell in the men’s college basketball rankings this week.

The Wildcats defeated USC, 82-67, last Wednesday and then needed to recover from a 19-point hole to beat UCLA, 77-71, on Saturday.

Arizona next travels to face the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday and then the Oregon Ducks this Saturday.

Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue got 17 first-place votes.

A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five.

No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

AP college basketball top 25 rankings – Jan. 22

Record Pts Prv
1. UConn (44) 17-2 1508 1
2. Purdue (17) 17-2 1472 2
3. North Carolina 15-3 1391 4
4. Houston 16-2 1309 5
5. Tennessee 14-4 1237 6
6. Kentucky 14-3 1205 8
7. Kansas 15-3 1157 3
8. Auburn 16-2 1094 13
9. Arizona 14-4 1060 12
10. Illinois 14-4 862 14
11. Oklahoma 15-3 849 15
12. Duke 13-4 832 7
13. Wisconsin 14-4 801 11
14. Marquette 13-5 747 17
15. Baylor 14-4 645 9
16. Dayton 15-2 546 21
17. Creighton 14-5 505 18
18. Utah St. 17-2 381 16
19. Memphis 15-4 329 10
20. Texas Tech 15-3 304 25
21. BYU 14-4 294 20
22. FAU 15-4 290 23
23. Iowa St. 14-4 253 24
24. Colorado St. 15-3 214
25. New Mexico 16-3 177

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary’s 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.

