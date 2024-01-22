The Arizona Wildcats are back in the top 10 of the Associated Press top 25 poll after a home sweep of the Los Angeles Schools last week.

Head coach Tommy Lloyd’s squad came in at No. 9 on Monday after taking a No. 12 ranking into last week. Duke (previously No. 7), Baylor (previously No. 9) and Memphis (previously No. 10) fell in the men’s college basketball rankings this week.

The Wildcats defeated USC, 82-67, last Wednesday and then needed to recover from a 19-point hole to beat UCLA, 77-71, on Saturday.

Arizona next travels to face the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday and then the Oregon Ducks this Saturday.

Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue got 17 first-place votes.

A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five.

No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

AP college basketball top 25 rankings – Jan. 22

Record Pts Prv 1. UConn (44) 17-2 1508 1 2. Purdue (17) 17-2 1472 2 3. North Carolina 15-3 1391 4 4. Houston 16-2 1309 5 5. Tennessee 14-4 1237 6 6. Kentucky 14-3 1205 8 7. Kansas 15-3 1157 3 8. Auburn 16-2 1094 13 9. Arizona 14-4 1060 12 10. Illinois 14-4 862 14 11. Oklahoma 15-3 849 15 12. Duke 13-4 832 7 13. Wisconsin 14-4 801 11 14. Marquette 13-5 747 17 15. Baylor 14-4 645 9 16. Dayton 15-2 546 21 17. Creighton 14-5 505 18 18. Utah St. 17-2 381 16 19. Memphis 15-4 329 10 20. Texas Tech 15-3 304 25 21. BYU 14-4 294 20 22. FAU 15-4 290 23 23. Iowa St. 14-4 253 24 24. Colorado St. 15-3 214 – 25. New Mexico 16-3 177 –

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 84, San Diego St. 64, Kansas St 39, Alabama 30, TCU 27, Mississippi 25, Princeton 21, Utah 20, Texas 16, Boise St. 9, Florida 6, Gonzaga 6, Grand Canyon 5, Michigan St. 3, Saint Mary’s 2, NC State 1, San Francisco 1, Indiana St 1, Samford 1, McNeese St. 1, Colorado 1.

Follow @AZSports