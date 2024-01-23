The 2024 Senior Bowl will welcome a group of Arizona Cardinals coaches to the American team this year, with quarterback coach Israel Woolfork, running backs coach Autry Denson and offensive quality control coach Connor Senger joining the team.

Senger will be the wide receivers coach, while Denson and Woolfork will replicate their positions with the Cardinals. Arizona assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook will coach the offensive linemen on the National team.

Israel Woolfork will have the chance to coach two potential first-round quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. Woolfork wrapped up his first season as quarterbacks coach for the Cardinals after signing on with first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon’s coaching staff last offseason.

Denson and Cook, like Woolfork, just wrapped up their first season in the desert, while Senger is onto Year 3 with Arizona.

Senger was promoted to offensive quality control coach last offseason after assisting with the team’s quarterbacks in 2022.

The Cardinals’ first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, in addition to free agency, could yield Arizona a top receiving prospect like Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. or Rome Odunze.

While the trio isn’t on either roster for the Senior Bowl, Senger still has the chance to get a closer look at some of the other pass-catching prospects while proving his worth on a national scale, such as Whittingham and Wilson.

Former Arizona State wide receiver Johnny Wilson is one of the receivers that Senger knows he’ll be coaching. He’ll also work closely with Texas WR Jordan Whittingham and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, among others.

Denson will have the opportunity to coach up three SEC running backs in Missouri’s Cody Schrader, Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright and Kentucky’s Ray Davis.

All running backs in the Senior Bowl are projected to be drafted in the later rounds of the draft.

Going into the offseason, the Cardinals’ running back room includes James Connor, Emari Demercado and Michael Carter.

There’s potential that one of these running backs can impress Denson, the same goes for wide receivers under Senger and quarterbacks under Woolfork.

