Former Arizona Cardinals head coach and current USC offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly taking the Las Vegas Raiders’ open offensive coordinator position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

KRPC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported earlier on Thursday that Kingsbury was a frontrunner for the position.

Kingsbury’s name has popped up this NFL hiring cycle, having interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Raiders.

Kingsbury is now paired with Raiders head coach and former ASU associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders are looking at a reset after parting ways with former head coach Josh McDaniels midway through the season. Las Vegas turned to Pierce as the interim head coach before removing the interim tag this offseason. The Pierce-led Raiders won three of their last four games to finish 8-9.

Kingsbury took over as USC’s offensive analyst this past year after the Cardinals fired him following the 2022 regular season. Kingsbury went 4-13 in his final season following a six-year extension ahead of the regular season.

The former Cardinals head coach went 28-37-1 during his tenure in the desert.

Kingsbury got his coaching start as a quality control coach with the Houston Cougars in 2008. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before signing on as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

Two years later, Kingsbury would make his head-coaching debut for his alma mater in Texas Tech. He would hold that position until 2018 when he was fired by the Red Raiders.

Kingsbury then agreed to become USC’s OC but resigned a month later for the chance at landing a head-coaching job in the NFL. He interviewed with both the New York Jets and Cardinals before signing with the latter.

