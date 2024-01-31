Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Tyler Guyton a name to watch for Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round NFL Draft pick at 2024 Senior Bowl

Jan 31, 2024, 3:16 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

Senior Bowl prep is off and running ahead of the 2024 college All-Star game on Saturday.

For the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league, it provides yet another opportunity to evaluate prospects before the 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit this April.

On the flip side, prospects looking to boost their draft stock get another chance to put more on the tape and showcase their talents.

With Arizona holding not one but two first-round picks in 2024, that extra exposure can be big in determining whether a guy is a good fit or not. And given the numerous holes on the roster — offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, pass rusher, defensive line — every bit counts.

While not all of projected top picks in the upcoming draft will be participating this week, there’s still quite a few names to keep tabs on as it relates to the Cardinals and their second first-round pick at 27th overall:

Potential late first-round NFL Draft targets for Arizona Cardinals in 2024 Senior Bowl

Tyler Guyton, OT (Oklahoma)

RELATED STORIES

Guyton checks a few boxes for the Cardinals and was recently linked to Arizona’s No. 27 overall pick in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s first mock draft of the offseason.

And according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, he brings just as much if not more upside than two linemen — Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu — that have been mock-drafted to the Cardinals at No. 4.

The former Sooner would provide Arizona with another young tackle to pair with second-year pro Paris Johnson Jr., who played every offensive snap as a rookie. But even with starter D.J. Humphries on the mend post-ACL tear and likely out for the majority of the season, Guyton would still have Kelvin Beachum to compete with for other starting spot.

And at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds, he certainly has the build to become an NFL-certified people mover.

Toss in the fact that he played college ball at the same institution as Arizona’s franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and the potential pairing almost seems too good to be true from an Arizona standpoint.

His first day of Senior Bowl work was further proof of what Guyton can bring to the table.

From the looks of it, his only trouble area of the day came from Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Taliese Fuaga, OT (Oregon State)

If there’s anything to take away from this upcoming draft class, it’s that there are multiple first-round right tackles to choose from.

After Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice — and his one-on-one win over projected first-rounder and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu — it’s clear why he’s among the top crop of young offensive tackles.

Fuaga spent four years at OSU, appearing in 39 games for the Beavers.

Unlike Guyton, Kiper doesn’t see Fuaga falling to Arizona at No. 27 in his recent mock draft. Instead, the draft analyst sees the former Beaver heading to Philadelphia at 22nd overall.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB (Toledo)

Another position of need for the Cardinals is cornerback.

Arizona has three young cornerbacks already in the mix, with Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas all getting significant run last season.

Can Mitchell help round out the room?

The 6-foot, 197-pound cornerback out of Toledo is coming of back-to-back seasons of at least 18 passes defensed to go along with six interceptions and 82 tackles from 2022-23.

He was quick to show off his abilities during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

Mitchell doubled down on Day 2.

Jordan Morgan, OT (Arizona)

The Marana product and left tackle is one of three Wildcats — the other being wide receiver and Maricopa High School alum Jacob Cowing and wide receiver Michael Wiley — taking part in the Senior Bowl this year.

The 6-foot-6, 328-pounder appeared in 41 games for Arizona from 2019-23 and is projected by Kiper to be a top-25 pick in the upcoming draft.

Depending on which side of the line the Cardinals feel the need to build around, Morgan is at the very least an interesting look given his homegrown roots.

Laiatu Latu, DL (UCLA)

Landing some added talent in the pass-rushing department could go a long way in the overall success of the Cardinals moving forward.

Latu presents a strong option to achieve just that.

Coming off consecutive seasons of at least 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, Latu is already showing off his smooth technique in Mobile, Alabama.

The Cardinals could use that type of production after watching Dennis Gardeck’s six sacks pace the team in 2023.

Kiper has Latu going inside the top 15 to the Denver Broncos at No. 12, so there’s a good chance he’s not around by the time Arizona’s second first-rounder rolls around.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Jesse Luketa at practice...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign LB Jesse Luketa, OL Carter O’Donnell to 1-year deals

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed LB Jesse Luketa and OL Carter O'Donnell to one-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Will Arizona Cardinals go from non-contender to playoff squad in 2024?

2023 was the 34th straight season where at least four NFL teams that failed to make the playoffs the year before did so the next time around.

7 hours ago

Michael Ojemudia makes a tackle...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals sign cornerback Michael Ojemudia to future contract

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a future contract for 2024, the team announced Tuesday.

1 day ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort chats pregame...

Tyler Drake

The Arizona Cardinals’ salary cap situation heading into the offseason

A look at the Arizona Cardinals' salary cap situation and where some added wiggle room can be made this offseason.

3 days ago

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits #43 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL preseason game at State Fa...

David Veenstra

From Austria to Arizona: Cardinals TE Bernhard Seikovits’ arduous NFL journey

From Austria to Arizona, Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits' pathway to the NFL was unconventional as can be.

4 days ago

Tyler Guyton a name to watch for Cardinals’ 2nd 1st-round NFL Draft pick at 2024 Senior Bowl