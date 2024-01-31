Senior Bowl prep is off and running ahead of the 2024 college All-Star game on Saturday.

For the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the league, it provides yet another opportunity to evaluate prospects before the 2024 NFL Draft takes place in Detroit this April.

On the flip side, prospects looking to boost their draft stock get another chance to put more on the tape and showcase their talents.

With Arizona holding not one but two first-round picks in 2024, that extra exposure can be big in determining whether a guy is a good fit or not. And given the numerous holes on the roster — offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, pass rusher, defensive line — every bit counts.

While not all of projected top picks in the upcoming draft will be participating this week, there’s still quite a few names to keep tabs on as it relates to the Cardinals and their second first-round pick at 27th overall:

Potential late first-round NFL Draft targets for Arizona Cardinals in 2024 Senior Bowl

Tyler Guyton, OT (Oklahoma)

Guyton checks a few boxes for the Cardinals and was recently linked to Arizona’s No. 27 overall pick in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s first mock draft of the offseason.

And according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, he brings just as much if not more upside than two linemen — Notre Dame’s Joe Alt and Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu — that have been mock-drafted to the Cardinals at No. 4.

The former Sooner would provide Arizona with another young tackle to pair with second-year pro Paris Johnson Jr., who played every offensive snap as a rookie. But even with starter D.J. Humphries on the mend post-ACL tear and likely out for the majority of the season, Guyton would still have Kelvin Beachum to compete with for other starting spot.

And at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds, he certainly has the build to become an NFL-certified people mover.

Toss in the fact that he played college ball at the same institution as Arizona’s franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and the potential pairing almost seems too good to be true from an Arizona standpoint.

His first day of Senior Bowl work was further proof of what Guyton can bring to the table.

Here is every one-on-one rep for #Oklahoma RT Tyler Guyton during Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/B60PyDRlPr — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

From the looks of it, his only trouble area of the day came from Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Darius Robinson vs. Tyler Guyton 😳 pic.twitter.com/IhV9ufXv4C — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 31, 2024

Taliese Fuaga, OT (Oregon State)

If there’s anything to take away from this upcoming draft class, it’s that there are multiple first-round right tackles to choose from.

After Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice — and his one-on-one win over projected first-rounder and UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu — it’s clear why he’s among the top crop of young offensive tackles.

Fuaga vs Latu pic.twitter.com/W2seVuTrEe — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

Fuaga spent four years at OSU, appearing in 39 games for the Beavers.

Unlike Guyton, Kiper doesn’t see Fuaga falling to Arizona at No. 27 in his recent mock draft. Instead, the draft analyst sees the former Beaver heading to Philadelphia at 22nd overall.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB (Toledo)

Another position of need for the Cardinals is cornerback.

Arizona has three young cornerbacks already in the mix, with Garrett Williams, Kei’Trel Clark and Starling Thomas all getting significant run last season.

Can Mitchell help round out the room?

The 6-foot, 197-pound cornerback out of Toledo is coming of back-to-back seasons of at least 18 passes defensed to go along with six interceptions and 82 tackles from 2022-23.

He was quick to show off his abilities during Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice.

CB Quinyon Mitchell (6’0”, 196) finished 2nd in the FBS with 18 PBUs last season In 2022, he had 4 INTs with TWO pick sixes vs Northern Illinois Mitchell had more catches than only 2 NIU players that game #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/sUGKdlIQcm — Matt Lucci (@mattlucci12) January 30, 2024

Mitchell doubled down on Day 2.

1-on-1 interception from @ToledoFB CB Quinton Mitchell. It was only a matter of time. He’s made money this week pic.twitter.com/udEMNMMqBB — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 31, 2024

Jordan Morgan, OT (Arizona)

The Marana product and left tackle is one of three Wildcats — the other being wide receiver and Maricopa High School alum Jacob Cowing and wide receiver Michael Wiley — taking part in the Senior Bowl this year.

The 6-foot-6, 328-pounder appeared in 41 games for Arizona from 2019-23 and is projected by Kiper to be a top-25 pick in the upcoming draft.

Whew this is nice blocking by AJ Barner, Trevor Keegan, Jordan Morgan, and Dominick Puni pic.twitter.com/vZTYAgPqGg — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 30, 2024

Depending on which side of the line the Cardinals feel the need to build around, Morgan is at the very least an interesting look given his homegrown roots.

Laiatu Latu, DL (UCLA)

Landing some added talent in the pass-rushing department could go a long way in the overall success of the Cardinals moving forward.

Latu presents a strong option to achieve just that.

Coming off consecutive seasons of at least 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, Latu is already showing off his smooth technique in Mobile, Alabama.

Competition period to end the first practice.@UCLAFootball ED Laiatu Latu got the better of BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia with the inside swim. No hesitation in how Latu rushes pic.twitter.com/riAsn5Cqz8 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

The Cardinals could use that type of production after watching Dennis Gardeck’s six sacks pace the team in 2023.

Kiper has Latu going inside the top 15 to the Denver Broncos at No. 12, so there’s a good chance he’s not around by the time Arizona’s second first-rounder rolls around.

