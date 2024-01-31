The Arizona Cardinals re-signed linebacker Jesse Luketa and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell to one-year contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

The re-signings come a day after the team inked cornerback Michael Ojemudia to a future deal.

Luketa, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals, appeared in 14 games (one start) this past season, recording 10 tackles, one for loss, a QB hit and a special teams tackle.

In addition to his duties on defense and special teams, Luketa also served as the team’s fullback in certain packages, registering eight offensive snaps.

Cardinals fans will also remember Luketa for his off-the-field moments, whether it be trying to get a jersey from former Cardinals J.J. Watt post-wisdom teeth surgery or hitching a ride from a family of Arizona fans to a game after having car troubles.

He returns to an OLBs room that includes Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, BJ Ojulari, Victor Dimukeje, Tyreke Smith and Cameron Thomas.

O’Donnell joined the Cardinals in 2023 after Arizona claimed the offensive lineman off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

He played in five games (three starts) for Arizona.

Before his time in the desert, O’Donnell spent three years with the Colts after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Alberta in 2020.

O’Donnell heads back to an OL room that’s headlined by second-year pro Paris Johnson Jr., Will Hernandez, D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum.

