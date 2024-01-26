Close
Arizona State’s Frankie Collins to donate $20 to Sacramento elementary schools for every steal

Jan 25, 2024, 8:17 PM

Frankie Collins #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after scoring against the USC Trojans during the second half of the NCAAB game at Desert Financial Arena on January 20, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Trojans 82-67. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins is making a big impact on and off the floor for the Sun Devils.

The Sacramento native announced he will donate $20 to an elementary school in Sacramento, California for every steal he collects this season.

Entering Thursday, Collins averaged 3.1 steals per game, the third most in the country.

In Saturday’s win over USC, Collins had six steals in the first half. It was the third time this season Collins has recorded at least six steals in a game. Collins’ 56 steals on the season puts him in reach of Fat Lever’s single-season program record of 76 steals in 1981-82.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said Collins is the best player that he’s ever had that is disruptive defensively on the ball on the perimeter.

 “I mean, Remy Martin was very good on the ball when he wanted to be, but Frankie does it on a very consistent basis,” Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “And not only is he getting the steals coming across weak side, getting deflections … it’s more than just his defense. I think it’s just how he’s running our team right now, the pace that he’s playing at, the poise.”

