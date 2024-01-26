Arizona State guard Frankie Collins is making a big impact on and off the floor for the Sun Devils.

The Sacramento native announced he will donate $20 to an elementary school in Sacramento, California for every steal he collects this season.

For every steal this 23-24 szn I will donate $20 to a elementary school in Sacramento, CA at the end of the season so whatever number steals I have $20 for each steal. — frankie💕 (@Frankiecollins0) January 25, 2024

Entering Thursday, Collins averaged 3.1 steals per game, the third most in the country.

In Saturday’s win over USC, Collins had six steals in the first half. It was the third time this season Collins has recorded at least six steals in a game. Collins’ 56 steals on the season puts him in reach of Fat Lever’s single-season program record of 76 steals in 1981-82.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley said Collins is the best player that he’s ever had that is disruptive defensively on the ball on the perimeter.

“I mean, Remy Martin was very good on the ball when he wanted to be, but Frankie does it on a very consistent basis,” Hurley told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “And not only is he getting the steals coming across weak side, getting deflections … it’s more than just his defense. I think it’s just how he’s running our team right now, the pace that he’s playing at, the poise.”

