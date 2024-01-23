Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State takes down Bronny James and USC

Jan 22, 2024, 6:55 PM

Jesse Morrison's Profile Picture

BY JESSE MORRISON


Arizona Sports

On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State men’s basketball’s win over the USC Trojans on Saturday.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 20 points in the game en route to an 82-67 victory over the Trojans. ASU guards Frankie Collins and Jose Perez were the catalysts in the victory. Collins scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, had seven assists and added six steals.

Perez had 20 points, was 8-of-16 from the field, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists.

The game saw NBA legend LeBron James’ son Bronny James come to Desert Financial Arena. A huge crowd showed up, including 4,235 students. The student section crowd was the second-largest in Desert Financial Arena history. Bronny James had a decent game, scoring seven points, recording five assists and grabbing four rebounds.

RELATED STORIES

The guys also touched on the Las Vegas Raiders hiring former Arizona State defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Pierce was implicated in reports about the NCAA’s investigation into alleged recruiting violations by ASU football.

Pierce left the program in February 2022, became an assistant with the Raiders and was elevated to interim head coach earlier this season.

Arizona State Basketball

Bobby Hurley...

Alex Weiner

Arizona State basketball salvages week by taking ball away from USC

Arizona State basketball turned up the heat on USC ball handlers to force 22 turnovers at a packed Desert Financial Arena on Saturday.

2 days ago

Frankie Collins spearheaded ASU's defense with six first half steals against USC. (Arizona Sports/J...

Damon Allred

Arizona State basketball runs all over USC in blowout win

The Arizona State Sun Devils are at their best when they're running and pressing, which is exactly how they dominated the USC Trojans 82-67.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State loses composure and crumbles to UCLA in second half

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State loses composure and crumbles to UCLA in second half. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

4 days ago

UCLA Arizona St Basketball...

Alex Weiner

Technical fouls make difference in Arizona State basketball loss to UCLA

Arizona State men's basketball outplayed UCLA, but four technical fouls and a flagrant led to a Bruins win.

5 days ago

Head coach Bobby Hurley...

Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball’s Pac-12 win streak ends with loss to Washington

Arizona State men's basketball dropped its first Pac-12 contest of the season against Washington in Seattle. 

11 days ago

Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Arizona State football’s Kenny Dillingham discusses AD search

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham discussed ASU's athletic director search, NIL and the transfer portal.

12 days ago

State of the Sun Devils Podcast: Arizona State takes down Bronny James and USC