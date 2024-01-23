On the latest edition of the State of the Sun Devils podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jesse Morrison and Mitch Vareldzis react to Arizona State men’s basketball’s win over the USC Trojans on Saturday.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 20 points in the game en route to an 82-67 victory over the Trojans. ASU guards Frankie Collins and Jose Perez were the catalysts in the victory. Collins scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, had seven assists and added six steals.

Perez had 20 points, was 8-of-16 from the field, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists.

The game saw NBA legend LeBron James’ son Bronny James come to Desert Financial Arena. A huge crowd showed up, including 4,235 students. The student section crowd was the second-largest in Desert Financial Arena history. Bronny James had a decent game, scoring seven points, recording five assists and grabbing four rebounds.

The guys also touched on the Las Vegas Raiders hiring former Arizona State defensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Pierce was implicated in reports about the NCAA’s investigation into alleged recruiting violations by ASU football.

Pierce left the program in February 2022, became an assistant with the Raiders and was elevated to interim head coach earlier this season.