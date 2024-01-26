Grand Canyon basketball survived a scare and beat Stephen F. Austin 53-51 on Thursday night to improve to 18-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

The Lopes’ 18-2 record matches the program’s best start since they became a Division I program.

In a tight game with eight ties, both teams struggled shooting the ball. Grand Canyon shot 30% from the field while Stephen F. Austin shot 33.9%.

The Lopes also struggled mightily from beyond the arc. Even though Gabe McGlothan finished with 11 points and went 3-for-3 from deep, the rest of the Lopes combined to shoot 2-for-21 from three, while Stephen F. Austin shot 3-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Rayshon Harrison had 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting and added four assists, two steals and a block. Harrison shot 7-for-8 from the line but missed a foul shot with three seconds left with GCU up two. Stephen F. Austin were unable to capitalize on the opportunity as the Lopes survived a chaotic final sequence.

Duke Brennan’s 14 rebounds for the Lopes were a career high. The sophomore from Chandler also added a blocked shot early in the first half.

Grand Canyon continues its three-game road trip and will travel to UT Arlington on Saturday.

