Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon basketball survives scare vs. Stephen F. Austin

Jan 25, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:09 pm

Bryce Drew...

Head coach Bryce Drew has led the 'Lopes to a 18-2 start on the season. (GCU_MBB/X photo)

(GCU_MBB/X photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon basketball survived a scare and beat Stephen F. Austin 53-51 on Thursday night to improve to 18-2 overall and 8-1 in conference play.

The Lopes’ 18-2 record matches the program’s best start since they became a Division I program.

In a tight game with eight ties, both teams struggled shooting the ball. Grand Canyon shot 30% from the field while Stephen F. Austin shot 33.9%.

The Lopes also struggled mightily from beyond the arc. Even though Gabe McGlothan finished with 11 points and went 3-for-3 from deep, the rest of the Lopes combined to shoot 2-for-21 from three, while Stephen F. Austin shot 3-for-19 from beyond the arc.

RELATED STORIES

Junior guard Rayshon Harrison had 15 points on 4-for-9 shooting and added four assists, two steals and a block. Harrison shot 7-for-8 from the line but missed a foul shot with three seconds left with GCU up two. Stephen F. Austin were unable to capitalize on the opportunity as the Lopes survived a chaotic final sequence.

Duke Brennan’s 14 rebounds for the Lopes were a career high. The sophomore from Chandler also added a blocked shot early in the first half.

Grand Canyon continues its three-game road trip and will travel to UT Arlington on Saturday.

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon forward Gabe McGlothan...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon’s 14-game win streak snapped by Seattle

Grand Canyon lost for just the second time this season in a road conference game against Seattle, snapping their 14-game win streak.

5 days ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

GCU basketball extends winning streak to 14 games with victory over Utah Valley

Grand Canyon basketball beat Utah Valley on Thursday night. The Antelopes extended their winning streak to 14 games.

7 days ago

Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

GCU basketball extends win streak to 13, takes down Tarleton State

Gabe McGlothan had 20 points in Grand Canyon's win against Tarleton State, as the Antelopes picked up their 13th straight win.

12 days ago

Head coach Bryce Drew...

Associated Press

GCU basketball extends winning streak to 12 with victory over Abilene Christian

Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points and Grand Canyon beat Abilene Christian on Thursday night for its 12th straight victory.

14 days ago

GCU basketball...

Arizona Sports

GCU basketball’s Gabe McGlothan throws down poster dunk in win over Utah Tech

Grand Canyon men's basketball overcame a 16-point road deficit to beat Utah Tech after a stellar second half.

19 days ago

Oregon State Beavers...

Associated Press

College football realignment: Where every Power 5, Group of 5 school is going in 2024

A look at football membership in the Power Five and the Group of Five, largely dating to the launch of the Big 12 in 1996.

25 days ago

Grand Canyon basketball survives scare vs. Stephen F. Austin