GCU basketball starts new streak with win over UT Arlington

Jan 27, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

Duke Brennan scored the go-ahead layup and-one for GCU in Saturday's win. (@GCU_MBB/X photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Grand Canyon Antelopes are back on a win streak after a 67-61 comeback victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks at College Park Center on Saturday.

The ‘Lopes (19-2, 9-1) were down 14 with 12 minutes remaining and down nine with just over four minutes remaining but used a 13-0 run to get back in it and a 17-2 run shortly after to end the game and seal the comeback.

GCU scored 14 of its final 19 points at the free throw line, finishing the game 31-for-36 at the stripe. UTA (9-11, 4-5) was just 18-of-20.

GCU wing Tyon Grant-Foster, who was behind six of the late free throws, added a 3-pointer late to pull within two. He finished with a game-high 18 points to go with his seven rebounds, one steal and this clutch block with 11 seconds left.

Former Arizona State forward Duke Brennan had the go-ahead layup and-one with just over a minute left, assisted by Grant-Foster. Brennan tallied five points and six rebounds in 26 minutes.

Ray Harrison and Gabe McGlothlan, a local product out of Basha High School, finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively as GCU’s other double-digit scorers with six steals between the two.

The Mavericks were led by Dajuan Gordon and Makaih Williams, who finished with 13 points apiece.

The win gives GCU a two-game lead in the WAC and its first win streak since a 13-point loss at Seattle U broke a 14-game win streak last Saturday. The ‘Lopes topped Stephen F. Austin by two on Thursday.

Even after the Seattle loss, GCU received five votes in the most recent AP basketball rankings.

