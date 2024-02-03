Close
Diamondbacks acquire pitcher Cristian Mena from White Sox for outfielder Dominic Fletcher

Feb 3, 2024, 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Dominic Fletcher #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 01, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired right-handed pitcher Cristian Mena from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

In 27 starts, Mena went 8-7 with a 4.85 ERA in 133.2 innings last year between Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte. He also had 156 strikeouts, 64 walks, a 1.41 WHIP and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season. The 21-year-old spent the last three seasons in Chicago’s organization and was the White Sox’ No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Mena signed as an international free agent in July 2019 when he was 16 out of San Francisco de Macorís, Dominican Republic.

Fletcher, 26, was drafted by the D-backs in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

He played 66 games with Triple-A Reno last season and slashed .291/.399/.500 while contributing 18 doubles and 10 home runs.

The lefty was promoted to the major leagues for the first time on April 30 after Corbin Carroll suffered a left knee contusion. He ended up playing 28 games last season for Arizona and hit .301/.350/.441 with two home runs, eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI.  Fletcher did not play in the postseason due to a fractured left index finger that put him on the 60-day injured list in September.

