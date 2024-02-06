Months out from the 2024 NFL Draft, it almost seems like a safe bet that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be there for the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall.

But what about the Cardinals’ second first-round pick they acquired in a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans last April?

There are quite a few ways Arizona can go about its additional first-rounder, whether it be cornerback, offensive and defensive line, pass rusher or wide receiver.

A look at what those around the league are thinking when it comes to Arizona’s 27th pick post-Senior Bowl:

JC Latham, OT (Alabama)

The Cardinals lost left tackle D.J. Humphries to a torn ACL in the final game of the regular season, which opens the door for 2023 No. 6 overall pick Paris Johnson Jr. to slide back to his natural position after playing right tackle as a rookie. That would leave a giant hole on the right side, though. A three-year starter, Latham has road-grading power at 340 pounds but is also poised in pass protection and uses his length well to shut down outside lanes. Latham played with less bounce in his feet in 2023, otherwise he might be a top-15 pick. But if the Cardinals can get him back to his 2022 levels, he would be a steal this late. Adding Harrison (at No. 4) and Latham to the offense would be huge.

Graham Barton, OT (Duke)

The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder out of Duke appeared in 34 games as a starting left tackle from 2020-22 after serving as a fill-in center in 2020 due to injuries along the line.

Per NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Barton will likely be viewed as a center prospect more than a tackle at the NFL level.

Bralen Trice, Edge (Washington)

The Cardinals are seeing a culture change with head coach Jonathan Gannon. Adding the right pieces on defense after adding Harrison Jr. will likely be the plan heading into the draft. Bralen Trice is a versatile, physical and athletic pass rusher who has the experience and production to be a quality starter on Gannon’s defense.

Trice also hails from Phoenix, where he attended Sandra Day O’Connor High School before playing college ball for Washington.

T’Vondre Sweat, DL (Texas)

Sweat is coming off his fifth season at Texas where he registered two sacks, eight tackles for loss and four passes defensed in 14 appearances.

Before this past season, the 6-foot-4, 340-pounder had accumulated three sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss across four years of work (37 games).

Nate Wiggins, CB (Clemson)

Wiggins snagged two interceptions to go along with a sack, one tackle for loss and six passes defensed in his final season at Clemson (10 games played).

In each of the past two seasons, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback took an interception to the house.

