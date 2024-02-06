Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals address 3 needs in Matt Miller’s latest 2-round NFL mock draft

Feb 6, 2024, 2:16 PM

Vincent DeAngelis's Profile Picture

BY VINCENT DEANGELIS


Arizona Sports

With the Senior Bowl done and dusted, the next phase of 2024 NFL Draft mock drafting is underway. When it comes to ESPN analyst Matt Miller’s latest two-round mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals address three areas of the roster in need of a revamp.

What needs do Cardinals fill in Miller’s 2024 NFL mock draft?

Like many mock drafters, Miller has Ohio State standout Marvin Harrison Jr. heading to the desert at No. 4 overall and went as far as likening him to a former Cardinals No. 1 wideout.

Miller writes:

The Cardinals can sit tight and get arguably the best overall player in the draft. A 6-foot-4 receiver with excellent all-around polish, Harrison will immediately be the WR1 that Kyler Murray has been missing since DeAndre Hopkins left town.

In fact, that’s my player comparison for Harrison; he’s a taller Hopkins, given his smooth route running, body control and ability to play above the rim in the end zone. He has back-to-back seasons with north of 1,200 receiving yards and 14 TDs, and that production would be welcomed with Marquise Brown heading toward free agency.

RELATED STORIES

Miller doesn’t stop there when it comes to adding to the offense, opting for Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with Arizona’s second first-round pick acquired in a draft-day trade with the Houston Texans last April.

The draft analyst believes that since the Cardinals lost left tackle D.J. Humphries to a torn ACL, it opens the door for 2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. to move back to left tackle after playing on the opposite end his rookie season.

A three-year starter, Latham has road-grading power at 340 pounds but is also poised in pass protection and uses his length well to shut down outside lanes. Latham played with less bounce in his feet in 2023, otherwise he might be a top-15 pick. But if the Cardinals can get him back to his 2022 levels, he would be a steal this late. Adding Harrison (at No. 4) and Latham to the offense would be huge.

Rounding out the Cardinals’ two-round haul is Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 35.

Cornerback is another big need for Arizona, though it did see a trio of rookies — Kei’Trel Clark, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas — get a lot of run last season.

After adding a wide receiver and right tackle in Round 1 in this scenario, the Cardinals could flip to the defense, which lacks a playmaker at cornerback. Wiggins is 6-foot-2 and expected to run in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He’s ideal for schemes that favor man coverage, can dominate at the line of scrimmage and picked off two passes in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals address 3 needs in Matt Miller’s latest 2-round NFL mock draft