The Arizona Wildcats’ new coaching staff landed a key transfer with former New Mexico running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt committing to head coach Brent Brennan on Tuesday night.

Croskey-Merritt, who confirmed his commitment over X, posted a historic 1,190-yard season on the ground at 6.3 yards per carry in 2023.

He ranked fifth in the nation with 17 rushing touchdowns and tied for sixth with 18 total scores.

The running back followed new Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales, who served as New Mexico’s head coach until he was fired this past year. Prior to a one-year run with the Lobos, Croskey-Merritt played four seasons at Alcorn State.

He was among the transfers who signed with Arizona on the spring National Signing Day.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound back could be in line for immediate action as a No. 1 back for Arizona. The Wildcats lost Jonah Coleman, who followed former head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington. Rotation backs Michael Wiley and D.J. Williams graduated.

Arizona will return Rayshon Luke, who has two years under his belt with a combined 52 rushes and 258 yards (5.0 yards per carry).

The Wildcats’ highest-rated member of the 2024 recruiting class, four-star prospect Jordan Washington, is also a running back and could fight to be part of the rotation for an offense that returns proven talent at quarterback, receiver and offensive line.

Arizona Wildcats National Signing Day additions – Feb. 7

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (New Mexico) – 1,190 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry), 17 TDs

RB Quali Conley (San Jose State) – 842 rushing yards (6.4 yards per carry), 9 TDs

DL Kevon Darton (Syracuse) – 43 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

EDGE Tre Smith (San Jose State) – 67 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

LB Cyrus Durham (College of San Mateo)

CB Johno Price (College of San Mateo)

