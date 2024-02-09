Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State can’t weather slow start, falls on road to Colorado

Feb 8, 2024, 9:07 PM

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins, front left, pulls in the ball after Arizona State guard Jose P...

Arizona State guard Frankie Collins, front left, pulls in the ball after Arizona State guard Jose Perez, front center, lost control of it while battling with Colorado center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (44) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and Colorado rolled to a wire-to-wire 82-70 victory over Arizona State on Thursday night.

Hadley, a senior, sank 5 of 8 shots for the Buffaloes (16-7, 7-5 Pac-12), who improved to 13-0 at home this season. He made both of his 3-point attempts and all seven of his free throws. KJ Simpson totaled 17 points and eight assists. Tristan da Silva and Cody Williams scored 15 and 11, respectively.

Frankie Collins had 18 points to lead the Sun Devils (11-12, 5-7), who have lost five straight and seven of eight after winning their first four conference games. Adam Miller had 14 points. Jamiya Neal totaled 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Shawn Phillips Jr. scored 10.

Simpson had a 3-pointer and a three-point play as Colorado scored the first 12 points. Arizona State did not score until Collins made the second of two free throws four minutes in. The Sun Devils missed their first seven shots before Collins connected. Simpson followed with a 3-pointer and the Buffaloes led 21-3.

Alonzo Gaffney sandwiched 3-pointers around a Collins layup and Neal’s 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run to get Arizona State within 31-24 with 6:30 left before halftime. The Sun Devils got as close as four on a 3-pointer by Kamari Lands before Colorado closed out the half with 7-2 spurt for a 44-35 advantage.

Williams and da Silva opened the second half with 3-pointers and the Buffaloes maintained a three-possession lead until Collins had a layup to pull the Sun Devils within 73-68 with 2:13 left to play. Hadley answered with a 3-pointer and two free throws to end the threat.

The last time Colorado had this kind of a start at home came during the 1968-69 season when the Buffaloes won the Big Eight Conference title.

Colorado avenged a 76-73 road loss to Arizona State in January to lead the all-time series 16-12.

Colorado will host No. 8 Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State travels to play Utah on Saturday.

