ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

The Athletic: Diamondbacks among winners of MLB offseason

Feb 12, 2024, 6:56 AM

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with Brandon Crawford after scoring against the ...

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with Brandon Crawford after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks on a double by Mike Yastrzemski during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks have been busy this offseason, and for their efforts, have been given a glowing review by The Athletic.

Former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager Jim Bowden lists for The Athletic the D-backs as one of the “winners” of the offseason.

In addition to the recent signing of OF Joc Pederson, Arizona has made a number of significant moves:

– It signed veteran left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million deal,

– All star OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will return on a three-year, $42 million deal and

– Slugging 3B Eugenio Suarez was acquired in a deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Bowden believes the Valley’s baseball team is in prime position to return to the postseason in 2024:

The defending National League champions have had a great offseason so far — and they’re not done. … They are positioned to be a playoff team again in 2024. And they’re still in play to sign a designated hitter from the group of J.D. Martinez … or Jorge Soler, so stay tuned.

As spring training looms, the Diamondbacks can shift their focus to a right-handed designated hitter. With pitchers and catchers due to report on Wednesday and the rest of the team due in camp on Feb. 19, manager Torey Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen will have the opportunity to get a closer look at what they have between the 40-man roster and the non-roster invites.

The Athletic: Diamondbacks among winners of MLB offseason