The third round of the WM Phoenix Open has resumed on Sunday after a frost delay pushed the start time back over an hour.

The entire field, led by Nick Taylor and Sahith Theegala at 12 under, has yet to finish the third round due to multiple weather delays.

Taylor and Theegala maintain a one shot ahead of Andrew Novak, who is 11 under. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Doug Ghim round at the top five at 10 under.

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

Where to park at Waste Management Open?

All grass field parking lots will remain closed on Sunday. Parking pass holders for Lots 2-6 are asked to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd., while Lot 8 pass holders are asked to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

General public parking is free at WestWorld of Scottsdale and Salt River Fields, where fans can use free shuttles to get to the event.

The shuttles from WestWorld will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the shuttles from Salt River Fields will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If planning to rideshare, rideshare drop-off and pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex.

What’s in the forecast for Sunday?

It is all clear for Sunday at TPC Scottsdale with a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunday weather forecast at the WM Phoenix Open pic.twitter.com/zhGLk0ML9x — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 11, 2024

