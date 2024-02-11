Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GOLF

Round 3 of WM Phoenix Open resumes on Sunday after delay

Feb 11, 2024, 8:56 AM | Updated: 9:22 am

The 16th green at TPC Scottsdale....

A general view of the 16th green is seen during the continuation of the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The third round of the WM Phoenix Open has resumed on Sunday after a frost delay pushed the start time back over an hour.

The entire field, led by Nick Taylor and Sahith Theegala at 12 under, has yet to finish the third round due to multiple weather delays.

Taylor and Theegala maintain a one shot ahead of Andrew Novak, who is 11 under. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth and Doug Ghim round at the top five at 10 under.

WM Phoenix Open TV coverage schedule (MST)

11-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

The tournament will also stream via Peacock and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.

RELATED STORIES

Where to park at Waste Management Open?

All grass field parking lots will remain closed on Sunday. Parking pass holders for Lots 2-6 are asked to park at the northwest corner of Hayden Road and Mayo Blvd., while Lot 8 pass holders are asked to park at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

General public parking is free at WestWorld of Scottsdale and Salt River Fields, where fans can use free shuttles to get to the event.

The shuttles from WestWorld will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the shuttles from Salt River Fields will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If planning to rideshare, rideshare drop-off and pickup is located at Bell94 Sports Complex.

What’s in the forecast for Sunday?

It is all clear for Sunday at TPC Scottsdale with a high temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Golf

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Dan Bickley

Bickley: WM Phoenix Open caps the weirdest, wettest and wildest tournament ever

Fans of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open experienced one of the weirdest, wettest and wildest versions of the tournament to date.

47 minutes ago

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Sports

WM Phoenix Open issues apology for temporarily closing entrance on Saturday

The WM Phoenix Open issued an apology on Sunday for having to temporarily close its entrance on Saturday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the WM Phoenix ...

Associated Press

Nick Taylor takes 1-shot lead into Sunday at waterlogged WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor had a one-shot lead at 13 under with 12 holes left in the third round of the waterlogged Phoenix Open when play was suspended Saturday because of darkness.

21 hours ago

WM Phoenix Open crowds on Friday (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Associated Press

WM Phoenix Open temporarily closes entrance, limits alcohol on Saturday

Even the famously no-holds-barred WM Phoenix Open has a limit on how much debauchery is allowed on a golf course.

22 hours ago

The 16th green at TPC Scottsdale....

Arizona Sports

Round 2 finishes at WM Phoenix Open, Round 3 starts

Sahith Theegala stormed his way to the top of the WM Phoenix Open leaderboard as he wrapped up his second round ahead of a third round start.

1 day ago

Nick Taylor of Canada swings over his ball on the 16th tee box during the second round of WM Phoeni...

Damon Allred

Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open resumes: Tee times, TV coverage and parking info

Second-round play at the WM Phoenix Open will bleed into Saturday after Friday was cut short at 6:08 p.m. due to darkness.

1 day ago

Round 3 of WM Phoenix Open resumes on Sunday after delay