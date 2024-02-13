Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

NFL Draft Combine invite list includes 4 Arizona players, 1 from ASU

Feb 13, 2024, 1:56 PM

Jordan Morgan...

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan #77 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The 2024 NFL Draft Combine list of 321 prospects includes four Arizona Wildcats and one Arizona State Sun Devil.

Arizona will be represented by offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, receiver Jacob Cowing, tight end Tanner McLachlan and running back Michael Wiley. Both Cowing (Maricopa High School) and Morgan (Marana High School) are in-state products.

Arizona State’s lone invite went to defensive back Ro Torrence, who spent two years with the Sun Devils after a stint at Auburn.

Torrence finished last season with 37 tackles, two sacks and an interception with three pass deflections.

Morgan is the highest-regarded Wildcat on the big board as a potential first-round pick. He recovered from an ACL tear suffered the year before and made All-Pac-12 Second Team this past year.

Cowing, a 5-foot-11 slot receiver with strong change-of-direction skills, played three years at UTEP and the past two at Arizona, putting together two 1,000-yard seasons. This past year, he put up 848 yards but scored 13 touchdowns to lead Arizona.

McLachlan played two years at Southern Utah but was a big piece to the Wildcats’ offense the past two years, combining for 984 yards and six scores.

Wiley mostly split time with Jonah Coleman and D.J. Williams in the backfield this past season but accounted for 311 rushing yards and 306 receiving yards with eight combined touchdowns. He could be an attractive option at 6-foot and 215 pounds who has the versatility to catch the ball out of the backfield.

