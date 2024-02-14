Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

NL West: San Francisco Giants sign slugger Jorge Soler to 3-year deal

Feb 13, 2024, 5:24 PM

Jorge Soler...

Former teammates on the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Championship team Joc Pederson #23 and Jorge Soler #12 greet each other on the infield at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and slugger Jorge Soler agreed to a $42 million, three-year deal on Tuesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations, taking one of the remaining marquee free agents off the market as most of the 30 teams reported for spring training in Arizona and Florida.

San Francisco President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi was still hopeful of upgrading his roster ahead of the start of spring training this week and will have a slugger to give new manager Bob Melvin more depth in the outfield.

But there’s still plenty of talent available — especially considering its mid-February.

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, lefty Jordan Montgomery, third baseman Matt Chapman, slugger J.D. Martinez and former MVP Cody Bellinger are all still looking for homes as camps got underway.

RELATED STORIES

Eighteen teams start workouts on Wednesday and the final 10 begin Thursday. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres began early because of their March 20 opener at Seoul, South Korea.

Soler provides the Giants with a formidable power threat. He made his first All-Star team with the Marlins last season, hitting .250 with 36 homers, and led the American League with 48 homers in 2019 while with the Royals.

The well-traveled Cuban was the 2021 World Series MVP for the Atlanta Braves after hitting .300 with three homers.

Soler played 137 games for the Marlins last season, spending 102 games as DH.

The games played were third-most in his 10-year big league career with the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City, Atlanta and the Marlins. He appeared in all 162 games for the Royals in 2019, then 149 during with Kansas City and the Braves in 2021.

San Francisco also acquired infielder/outfielder Otto López from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash. He had been designated for assignment Friday. San Francisco designated outfielder T.J. Hopkins for assignment to clear roster room for López.

San Francisco hopes to contend in the NL West after hiring Melvin from division rival San Diego to replace Gabe Kapler following two straight years missing the playoffs. The Giants won a franchise-record 107 games and the division crown in 2021.

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants' Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with Brandon Crawford after scoring against the ...

Arizona Sports

The Athletic: Diamondbacks among winners of MLB offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been busy this offseason, and for their efforts, have been given a glowing review by The Athletic.

1 day ago

(MLB.com screenshot/Arizona Diamondbacks)...

Vincent DeAngelis

MLB reveals 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks’ spring training cap

Major League Baseball debuted its 2024 spring training hats on Feb. 5. Arizona's teal-colored hats were a big hit among fans.

8 days ago

Dominic Fletcher #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 01, 2023 in Ana...

David Veenstra

Diamondbacks acquire pitcher Cristian Mena from White Sox for outfielder Dominic Fletcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired right-handed pitcher Cristian Mena from the Chicago White Sox for outfielder Dominic Fletcher.

10 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo chats with prospect Jordan Lawlar during spring training...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2024 spring training roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks revealed their 2024 spring training roster on Thursday, including the full 40-man roster and 26 non-roster invitees.

12 days ago

Joc Pederson #23 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitt...

David Veenstra

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Mike Hazen on Joc Pederson: ‘It’s good to have him on our side’

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen and free agent Joc Pederson addressed why the slugger signed with the D-backs and how he fits.

14 days ago

Joc Pederson celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks sign free agent OF Joc Pederson

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the signing of free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2025.

14 days ago

NL West: San Francisco Giants sign slugger Jorge Soler to 3-year deal