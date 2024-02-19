Close
Luka Doncic dunk attempt goes awry: ‘Motor speedway flat tire’

Feb 18, 2024, 8:38 PM

Luka Doncic...

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Western Conference All-Stars drives to the basket during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not known as an above-the-rim player, and he did not help that reputation with a failed dunk attempt during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant hit Doncic on the break, and Doncic threw the ball off the backboard to himself. Problem, he got stuffed by the rim, and TNT play-by-play broadcaster Brian Anderson called it a motor speedway flat tire.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard grabbed the rebound and hit a half-court shot the other way.

“I was feeling myself too much,” Doncic said on the TNT broadcast soon after. “I don’t dunk, guys.”

Doncic attempted his own long-range prayer in the first half, pulling up from near-full-court with plenty of time on the clock. At halftime, he posted his explanation.

