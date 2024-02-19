Luka Doncic dunk attempt goes awry: ‘Motor speedway flat tire’

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not known as an above-the-rim player, and he did not help that reputation with a failed dunk attempt during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant hit Doncic on the break, and Doncic threw the ball off the backboard to himself. Problem, he got stuffed by the rim, and TNT play-by-play broadcaster Brian Anderson called it a motor speedway flat tire.

Luka Doncic’s dunk attempt 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iuw1rrUb4L — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 19, 2024

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard grabbed the rebound and hit a half-court shot the other way.

“I was feeling myself too much,” Doncic said on the TNT broadcast soon after. “I don’t dunk, guys.”

Doncic attempted his own long-range prayer in the first half, pulling up from near-full-court with plenty of time on the clock. At halftime, he posted his explanation.

2 for 1 .. analytics 😎 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 19, 2024

Follow @AZSports