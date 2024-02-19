The University of Arizona and men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd agreed to a five-year contract extension on Monday, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

Lloyd will earn a base-salary of $5.25 million per year that climbs to $6 million by year five. Lloyd will make $4.1 million this season.

Arizona hired Lloyd to replace Sean Miller in 2021. The former Gonzaga associate head coach has led the Wildcats to an 81-16 overall record and a 43-11 record in Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for 54 straight weeks and have landed in the top 10 for 42 of those weeks.

“Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men’s basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation. We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come,” University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins said in a press release. “Thanks to the generosity of many in our community who love and support this university and are invested in its future, donor funds have been secured to cover the full cost increase of the extension.”

Lloyd owns the NCAA record for most wins by a head coach in his first two seasons with 61. Lloyd led Arizona to the 2022 Pac-12 regular season championship and to Pac-12 Tournament titles in 2022 and 2023.

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Lloyd’s second-seeded Wildcats were upset by No. 15 Princeton in the First Round. As a No. 1 seed in 2022, Arizona fell to Houston in the Sweet 16.

“I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona. I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors,” Lloyd said in a release. “All of us are aligned on maintaining a highly competitive and nationally recognized basketball program that provides a great experience for the student athletes.”

