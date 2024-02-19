Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

University of Arizona and men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd agree to 5-year extension

Feb 19, 2024, 3:25 PM

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the second half of the NCAAB game agai...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats reacts during the second half of the NCAAB game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Center on February 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The University of Arizona and men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd agreed to a five-year contract extension on Monday, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

Lloyd will earn a base-salary of $5.25 million per year that climbs to $6 million by year five. Lloyd will make $4.1 million this season.

Arizona hired Lloyd to replace Sean Miller in 2021. The former Gonzaga associate head coach has led the Wildcats to an 81-16 overall record and a 43-11 record in Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for 54 straight weeks and have landed in the top 10 for 42 of those weeks.

“Tommy has proven to be a championship coach, an exceptional leader and recruiter, and has reinvigorated Wildcat pride by transforming the University of Arizona men’s basketball program back into one of the top programs in the nation. We are thrilled that he will remain a Wildcat for years to come,” University of Arizona president Robert C. Robbins said in a press release. “Thanks to the generosity of many in our community who love and support this university and are invested in its future, donor funds have been secured to cover the full cost increase of the extension.”

RELATED STORIES

Lloyd owns the NCAA record for most wins by a head coach in his first two seasons with 61. Lloyd led Arizona to the 2022 Pac-12 regular season championship and to Pac-12 Tournament titles in 2022 and 2023.

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Lloyd’s second-seeded Wildcats were upset by No. 15 Princeton in the First Round. As a No. 1 seed in 2022, Arizona fell to Houston in the Sweet 16.

“I am humbled and grateful to finalize a long-term extension here at the University of Arizona. I am energized by the support of our fans, our players, our alumni, President Robbins, the Board of Regents and our donors,” Lloyd said in a release. “All of us are aligned on maintaining a highly competitive and nationally recognized basketball program that provides a great experience for the student athletes.”

Arizona Basketball

Kylan Boswell #4 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates with Caleb Love #2 after scoring against the Ar...

David Veenstra

Arizona Wildcats climb, GCU receives 16 votes in latest AP rankings

The Arizona Wildcats climbed from fifth to fourth in the latest men's college basketball rankings released by The Associated Press on Monday.

6 hours ago

A general overview of Arizona Stadium before the college football game between the Arizona Wildcats...

David Veenstra

University of Arizona hires Desireé Reed-Francois as new athletic director

The University of Arizona hired Desireé Reed-Francois as its new athletic director on Monday. She is expected to sign a five-year deal.

8 hours ago

Caleb Love...

Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball gives Arizona State ‘Forks Down’ in dominant Territorial Cup win

No. 5 Arizona basketball's Caleb Love nailed a transition 3 and ingratiated himself into the Territorial Cup rivalry with a "Forks Down."

2 days ago

Oumar Ballo of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after being fouled...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats currently viewed as a No. 1 seed by NCAA Tournament selection committee

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee currently views the Arizona Wildcats as a No. 1 seed for next month's NCAA Tournament.

2 days ago

Pelle Larssson hugs Keshad Johnson...

Vincent DeAngelis

No. 5 Arizona firing on all cylinders ahead of Arizona State matchup

No.5 Arizona has won five games in a row and take on their cross-state rivals on Saturday, the Arizona State Sun Devils.

4 days ago

Pelle Larson slams it home...

Arizona Sports

Arizona wing Pelle Larsson earns Pac-12 Player of the Week

Arizona Wildcats swingman Pelle Larsson won the Pac-12 Player of the Week award. He's the fourth UA player to do so this year.

7 days ago

University of Arizona and men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd agree to 5-year extension