Arizona State battled all the way back from a 21-point halftime deficit to force overtime in an 84-82 loss against Washington on Thursday.

The Sun Devils were sparked by head coach Bobby Hurley early in the second half when he pulled all five starters in one substitution with the score 48-24 Washington.

That move, following a technical foul, heightened the intensity for ASU the rest of the game.

There were five lead changes in a back-and-forth overtime period.

Four Sun Devils players finished regulation in double-digits, led by guard Frankie Collins.

Adam Miller, Kamari Lands and Jose Perez were also double digit scores for Bobby Hurley’s squad.

Collins had a big night on the defensive end too with three steals and set a new school record for steals in a single season.

Collins’ 77 steals this season passed Fat Lever who held the old record with 76.

