Arizona men’s basketball came out hot in a 91-75 win over Washington on Saturday.

The Wildcats started 7-for-7 and 10-for-11 from the floor en route to shooting 18-for-34 (52.9%) in the first half. They were 6-for-10 (60%) from 3-point range.

At halftime, Arizona led Washington 52-35. The Wildcats’ 52 points were just nine points off of their first-half season high of 61 on Nov. 6 in a season-opening win over Morgan State.

Arizona senior guard Caleb Love was the catalyst of the blazing start. He began his day a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three. He tallied 20 of his 28 points in the first half. In the final minutes, he scored his 2,000th-career point.

Other Wildcats with major contributions to the win were senior guard Pelle Larsson and senior forward Keshad Johnson. Larsson had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Johnson had 16 points and five rebounds.

Koren Johnson led the Huskies with 17 points off the bench.

