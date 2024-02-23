Close
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura declares for NFL Draft

Feb 23, 2024, 8:12 AM

Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 prepares for a game at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Tucson...

Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 prepares for a game at Arizona Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura is moving on from college football after four seasons, two at Arizona and two at Washington State.

De Laura had previously decided to transfer to Texas State to continue his career with Noah Fifita locked into the starting job for the Wildcats, but de Laura withdrew from the university after announcing his intent on social media.

The quarterback declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Days before he withdrew from Texas State, de Laura settled a sexual assault case in civil court dating back to 2018, when the quarterback was a minor. That had been revealed while he was playing for Arizona. It drew backlash then and also when he announced the transfer to Texas State.

In four college football seasons, two with Arizona and two with Washington State, de Laura accumulated 8,489 yards, 63 touchdowns and 31 interceptions passing.

He added 338 yards on 169 attempts with 12 touchdowns on the ground.

He compiled a 16-16 record in 32 starts through the four seasons.

De Laura helped Arizona to one of its best seasons in school history last year, beating Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

The team went 3-1 in his four starts before he was replaced by Fifita.

Fifita announced he is planning to return next season for Arizona, despite a wholesale change on the sideline.

Former Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch migrated north this winter, accepting a job as head coach of the Washington Huskies. He was replaced with former San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan.

