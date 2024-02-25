Close
Grand Canyon drops 2nd in a row to WAC opponent, loses to Abilene Christian

Feb 25, 2024, 7:49 AM | Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 8:25 am

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had five points off the bench in the Lopes' loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ABILENE, Texas — Ali Abdou Dibba scored 24 points as Abilene Christian knocked off conference-leading Grand Canyon 79-73 on Saturday night.

Dibba also had five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-15, 7-9 Western Athletic Conference). Kavion McClain scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Airion Simmons was 2 of 14 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Tyon Grant-Foster finished with 17 points for the Antelopes (24-4, 14-3). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points and seven rebounds for Grand Canyon. In addition, Collin Moore had 13 points and two steals.

Grand Canyon’s lead in the WAC has been cut to just a half-game over Tarleton State.

Both teams play on Thursday. Abilene Christian visits Southern Utah and Grand Canyon hosts UT Rio Grande Valley.

