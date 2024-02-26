Arizona State football lands 2024 3-star DB recruit Nikko Klemm

Nikko Klemm, a three-star defensive back recruit from the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Arizona State football on Sunday in a social media post.

Klemm is a 5-foot-11 cornerback from Junipero Serra High School in Southern California who also had offers from Oregon, BYU, West Virginia and Hawaii.

His brother, Jalen, is an offensive tackle who transferred to ASU this offseason after playing seven games for Washington in 2023.

Their father, Adrian, was the offensive line coach of the New England Patriots last season after he spent 2022 as Oregon’s associate head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator on the same staff as Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham. Adrian Klemm won three Super Bowls as a player with the Patriots during the early 2000s.

The Sun Devil commit is the No. 156 cornerback recruit of his class ranked by 247sports. He played eight games last year with 13 passes defensed and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

ASU’s 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 43 in the country by 247sports.

