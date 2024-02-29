During Game 3 of the 2023 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team in MLB postseason history to hit four home runs in a single inning.

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo called it one of the craziest things he’s ever seen playing baseball. First baseman Christian Walker called it a testament to what Arizona’s lineup can do this year.

“We make our adjustments, and we thrive off each other’s success,” Walker told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “I want to be the guy that keeps the line rolling, I want to get it to the next guy. “You string together a few at-bats like that, it’s a four-run inning. It’s special, It’s exciting, It’s electric but at the end of the day, I truly feel we have that in the tank always.”

Perdomo started the home run bonanza off with a deep drive to right field on the fourth pitch of the third inning. However, it was Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn’s “suck it” gesture to the fans at the end of the second inning that started the run for Perdomo.

“The inning before, when Lance Lynn struck out Evan Longoria, he did a gesture to the fans,” Perdomo said. “When I saw that reaction, I said, ‘Woah, OK, you’re gonna see what’s going to happen next inning.'”

After Perdomo’s homer was Ketel Marte’s. Then, Walker hit his. Finally, Gabriel Moreno roped another dinger to cap off the historic inning.

Moreno’s home run was Perdomo’s favorite moment of the frame because the catcher hit a foul ball that was called a home run at first. The very next pitch was crushed to left field, leaving Lynn speechless. He was taken out of the game right after that.

The D-backs would go on to defeat the Dodgers 4-2 off of those four homers to send them to the NLCS, while their division rival had to deal with another disappointing season.

“That felt like a long time coming,” Walker said about the NLDS. “They’re a really good team with a lot of good players. It’s satisfying, and it feels good, but let’s do it again. Let’s go do it again, keep proving people wrong.”

The Dodgers reloaded and then some this offseason, acquiring Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández. They’re the best bet to win the 2024 World Series at +320, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Walker expressed that the Diamondbacks are used to the attention not being on them in the NL West. He doesn’t expect to have much this season, either, even with their recent World Series appearance.

“Even with our success last year, the attention isn’t going to be on us,” Walker said. “It’s not like the Dodgers were a low-budget team before this year. They added a couple of really good players, and honestly, to be fair, they’ve earned that right. They’re a great organization, they dominate. They’ve earned the right to go out and spend that type of money on players, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t scare anybody.”