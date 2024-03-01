Close
Tyon Grant-Foster throws down massive dunk in Grand Canyon’s win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley

Mar 1, 2024, 7:20 AM | Updated: 7:21 am

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Tyon Grant-Foster threw down a massive dunk and Grand Canyon beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 72-43 on Thursday to improve to 15-0 at home on the season.

Grant-Foster led the way for the Antelopes (25-4, 15-3 WAC) with 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

The senior is now fourth on GCU’s Division I single-season scoring list with 535 points. He also added six rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

GCU’s 19 assists as a team on Thursday were the most the ‘Lopes have had against a D-I opponent this season.

Sophomore forward Duke Brennan finished with 10 points, while senior forward Lok Wur also reached double-figures with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting for the ‘Lopes.

The ‘Lopes will look to improve to 16-0 at home on Saturday against Stephen F. Austin.

Should the ‘Lopes win, it will be the first time since 1991-92 they have completed a season undefeated at home. Grand Canyon’s lead in the WAC remains at just a half-game over Tarleton State.

