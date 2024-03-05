Former Arizona State wide receiver and Corona Del Sol High School graduate Ricky Pearsall put on an impressive showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

One of Pearsall’s best attributes is his route-running ability, and it was no different at the combine. Pearsall, 6-foot-1 and 189 pounds, showed off his ability to change direction on a dime.

Ricky Pearsall is such a route tech pic.twitter.com/66oxjtFSWi — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 3, 2024

Another one of Pearsall’s best attributes is his ability to get up. His 42 inches in the vertical was the sixth best mark overall.

Pearsall also flashed his vertical ability during his time as a Gator and had what many considered the catch of the season in a game against Charlotte last year.

The main concern heading into the combine for Pearsall was doubt about his speed, but he was able to put those worries to bed with a 4.41 40-yard dash. Pearsall’s time was the 10th best at the combine among receivers.

Pearsall also demonstrated his explosiveness in the broad jump.

Ricky Pearsall is a stud. 10’9” Route technician can’t wait to see him drill. pic.twitter.com/W0Vl7lhwdU — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 2, 2024

Pearsall grew up in Chandler and set the Arizona High School 6A single game receiving yard record (342) as a junior while attending Corona del Sol. He played three seasons for the Sun Devils before transferring to Florida. As a Sun Devil, he totaled 61 receptions for 794 yards and five touchdowns. In 2021, his last season at ASU, he caught 48 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

As a Gator in 2022, Pearsall had 33 receptions for 661 yards and five touchdowns. He added 65 receptions for 965 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Last year, he also averaged 20.7 yards on three rushing attempts and scored two touchdowns on the ground. During his time in Gainesville, he totaled 98 receptions for 1,626 yards.

Pearsall, who turns 24 in September, will be able to bring experience and physical maturity after five college seasons.

Where will Ricky Pearsall be picked in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Pearsall, who transferred to the Florida ahead of the 2022 season, has a prospect grade score of 6.26 from NFL.com, which indicates that he will “eventually be an average starter.”

Most experts predict Pearsall as a day two pick, falling into either the second or third round. Pro Football Focus projected Pearsall at No. 33 overall in a mock draft after the Senior Bowl.

