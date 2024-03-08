Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State basketball drops to USC after Boogie Ellis scores 28

Mar 7, 2024, 11:45 PM

Boogie Ellis...

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (5) is defended by Arizona State guard Andrew Mayock (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)

(AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half and hit 6-of-8 from 3-point range Thursday night to help Southern California beat Arizona State 81-73.

Ellis went 4-for 4-from behind the arc in the second half, as USC outscored ASU 49-41 after the two were tied at the break. ASU has dropped four of its last five games with one more on the schedule before the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

USC (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games — tied for its longest win streak of the season — for the fourth time. Kobe Johnson added 15 points for DJ Rodman scored 11 for the Trojans.

Jose Perez scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half for Arizona State (14-16, 8-11). Adam Miller scored 18 points and Frankie Collins added 11, six assists and four steals.

Shawn Phillips Jr. scored five consecutive points, capped by his dunk that gave Arizona State a 51-49 lead with 11:45 to play but Ellis hit three 3-pointers — and Oziyah Sellers made another — in a 12-2 run that made it 61-53 with 8:54 left. The Trojans led the rest of the way.

The Sun Devils shot 50% (24-of-48) from the field and 22-of-30 from the free-throw line but made just 3-of-18 from behind the arc. USC made 12-of-24 from 3-point range.

Arizona State plays its finale Saturday when the Sun Devils visit UCLA.

USC wraps up its regular season when it plays host to No. 5 Arizona on Saturday. The Wildcats secured the final Pac-12 regular season title with a win over UCLA and a Washington State loss to Washington on Thursday.

Arizona State Basketball

UCLA Arizona St Basketball...

Vincent DeAngelis

Hurley: Arizona State basketball strives to be a Cinderella in March

Arizona State basketball looks to improve its seeding for the Pac-12 Tournament when they take on UCLA and USC.

16 hours ago

Frankie Collins...

Jesse Morrison

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Can Arizona State sweep USC, UCLA this weekend?

ASU men's basketball needs momentum heading into the Pac-12 Tournament with games against USC and UCLA this weekend.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: What does Arizona State men’s basketball need to do against Bronny James and USC?

On the latest edition of State of the Sun Devils, the guys discuss what Arizona State men's basketball needs to do next.

2 days ago

Arizona State president Michael Crow...

Arizona Sports

Michael Crow: Arizona State upgrading operations before making athletic director hire

Arizona State's athletic director job opening is unfilled nearly four months after Ray Anderson departed. Michael Crow explained why.

3 days ago

ASU head coaches Bobby Hurley watches warmups prior to a game earlier this season....

Vincent DeAngelis

Hurley: ASU basketball refuses to give in during disappointing season

Arizona State men's basketball has been through an up-and-down season. They're 14-15, and a lack of consistency has been apparent

7 days ago

KJ Lewis #5 of the Arizona Wildcats shoots against Shawn Phillips Jr. #9 and Kamari Lands #0 of the...

Kellan Olson

No. 6 Arizona manages Arizona State comeback attempt for rivalry win

No. 4 Arizona separated itself from rival Arizona State early and then stayed solid enough in the second half to pick up a victory.

8 days ago

Arizona State basketball drops to USC after Boogie Ellis scores 28