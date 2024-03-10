Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Former Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin to miss the rest of Pacers’ season with injury

Mar 9, 2024, 6:58 PM | Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 10:03 am

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers goes up for a dunk over Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons...

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers goes up for a dunk over Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA Rising Stars basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard and former Arizona Wildcats standout Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

The Pacers said Saturday that the procedure will be performed next week in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Mathurin was averaging 14.5 points in his second NBA season. He was the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend, which was played in Indianapolis.

RELATED STORIES

A first-team selection to the All-Rookie team last season, Mathurin had 19 points Tuesday in a victory at Dallas before he was injured.

The Pacers added that he was expected to fully recover in time for the 2024-25 season.

Mathurin spent two seasons in Tucson and was the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year. He joined the Arizona basketball Ring of Honor in January.

Arizona Basketball

Kylan Boswell and Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats look on...

Arizona Sports

Arizona falls in AP rankings, loses hold of No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed projections

The Arizona Wildcats fell in the AP men's college basketball rankings and lost a projected path to a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

2 hours ago

A Pac-12 basketball logo is shown on a stanchion before a semifinal game of the of the Pac-12 baske...

Arizona Sports

Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State draws Utah, Arizona awaits winner of UW-USC

The final Pac-12 Tournament bracket is locked in with Arizona State set to take on Utah while Arizona has a bye.

2 days ago

Arizona forward Keshad Johnson...

Arizona Sports

No. 5 Arizona basketball closes regular season with loss to USC, enters Pac-12 Tournament as top seed

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats closed out their final Pac-12 regular season with a loss to USC on Saturday night in Los Angeles. 

2 days ago

Caleb Love #2 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after scoring against the Arizona State Sun Devils dur...

David Veenstra

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love named to Wooden Award National Ballot

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love was one of 15 players named to the Wooden Award National Ballot on Saturday.

2 days ago

USC Arizona Basketball...

Associated Press

Arizona women’s basketball eliminated from final Pac-12 Tournament by No. 5 USC, JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins scored 17 points and No. 5 Southern California defeated Arizona in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday night.

4 days ago

Arizona guard Caleb Love...

Arizona Sports

Arizona wins final Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season title with win over UCLA

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats are the final regular season men's basketball champions of the Pac-12 after a win over UCLA.

4 days ago

Former Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin to miss the rest of Pacers’ season with injury