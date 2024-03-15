Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State reaches rock bottom at end of Pac-12 stay

Mar 15, 2024, 5:31 AM | Updated: 12:51 pm

ASU football field...

The Arizona State Sun Devils marching band performs before the NCAAF game at Mountain America Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Ducks defeated the Sun Devils 49-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

Rock bottom is mostly a metaphor, a fictional location, a cliché for sports teams that have fallen and can’t get up.

But you can find it on the map at Arizona State University.

Alas, the pin drops on the Sun Devils Athletics department, where the football program has been shamed and humiliated and is now scrambling for traction; where the men’s basketball program lost by 33 points in their first and last Pac-12 Tournament game, the same as it ever was; and where a once towering women’s basketball program lost 15 of 18 conference games.

Eleventh place is the new norm in Tempe, the new mattress for the sleeping giant.

RELATED STORIES

This seems to be a moment of reckoning for ASU president Michael Crow, a decorated visionary who has reshaped the local landscape. Crow brings to Tempe what Jerry Colangelo brought to Phoenix. He would be a beloved Valley icon if not for the spectacular struggles of his football and basketball teams, the two major players and passion points of college athletics.

In this narrow arena, Crow’s attempts at innovation have failed spectacularly. He is largely responsible for the disastrous reign of Larry Scott and the ensuing demise of the Pac-12. He has been resistant and slow to embrace the new transactional world of major college sports.

Even worse, the dreaded rivals in Tucson have become beastly between the lines. Arizona’s basketball program might win the upcoming national championship staged in Glendale. Even without Jedd Fisch, the football program remains on a spiritual high entering a new frontier. While ASU wanders into a new conference like a dazed and wounded animal, Arizona just took out a digital billboard outside the Big 12 basketball tournament in Kansas City.

In effect, the Wildcats said the quiet part out loud: the difference between the two schools in the sports that matter most has never been more profound or depressing.

Here’s hoping that ASU finally rises to the moment, that the school doesn’t waste a perfectly good crisis. The vacancy at athletic director might be another red flag, but it’s also a great opportunity for somebody to make a major impact. Because there’s nowhere to go but up.

Football coach Kenny Dillingham is clearly on board, armed with defiance and energy. Bobby Hurley deserves another year with a better budget. And Crow needs to hire an athletic director who can find the money, tapping into filthy rich alumni who could use a boost in profile, like LIV defectors Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.

He should also open the vault for Greg Byrne, the former Sun Devil and current Alabama athletic director who no longer has Nick Saban as his head coach. Even at the risk of a phone call that might go unanswered.

Either way, the time has come for ASU. Are you in the game or not?

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta mornings from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Arizona State Basketball

Michael Crow, Arizona State University president...

Kevin Zimmerman

Now would be a good time for Arizona State to hire an athletic director

Who's to make a decision on Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley without an athletic director? Michael Crow must make a decision soon.

1 day ago

Utah guard Gabe Madsen (55) fouls Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) during the first half...

Arizona Sports

Bobby Hurley: ‘I failed miserably’ in Arizona State’s Pac-12 Tournament loss to Utah

Arizona State's basketball season ended in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas after the team started 4-0 in conference play this year.

2 days ago

The Big 12 announced it will be keeping its men's and women's basketball tournaments in Kansas City...

Associated Press

Big 12 basketball tournaments agree to stay in Kansas City through 2031

The Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournaments will remain in Kansas City's T-Mobile Center through 2031, commissioner Brett Yormark announced.

3 days ago

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Jose Perez...

Kevin Zimmerman

Bobby Hurley on Jose Perez leaving Arizona State: ‘I understand where Jose was coming from’

ASU's Bobby Hurley said he saw guard Jose Perez's perspective and was in communication with him before the starter left the Sun Devils.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Why Jose Perez left Arizona State, how the guard ‘struggled with his decision’

Sun Devils men's basketball head coach Bobby Hurley joined Bickley & Marotta to share what he knows about the Jose Perez leaving the program with one game left in the regular season. Plus, Hurley looks ahead to the final Pac-12 Tournament.

3 days ago

Follow @AZSports...

Arizona Sports

CBS and TNT announce who is calling 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Final Four

Ian Eagle will call his first Final Four. Who else is calling the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament that ends in the Phoenix area?

3 days ago

Arizona State reaches rock bottom at end of Pac-12 stay